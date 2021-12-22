The Brownsville boys needed two overtime periods Tuesday night for a 61-58 victory at McGuffey in Section 4-AAA action.
The Highlanders (0-1, 1-3) forced overtime by outscoring the Falcons in the fourth quarter, 12-8.
Both teams scored four points in the first overtime, then Brownsville (1-1, 3-3) secured the win with a 13-10 in the second overtime.
McGuffey led 17-6 at the end of the first quarter and 24-20 at halftime. Brownsville surged into the lead with a 16-8 advantage in the third quarter.
Damarion Brown and Chance Zimcosky shared team scoring honors for Brownsville with 12 points apiece. Cedric Harrison finished with 11 points and Tyler Wible added 10.
McGuffey's Ethan Janovich scored a game-high 25 points.
Brentwood 76, Waynesburg Central 44 -- The Spartans scored 54 points in the second half for a Section 4-AAA victory at Waynesburg.
Jacob Mason led the Raiders (1-1, 1-5) with a game-high 21 points. Chase Henkins finished with 10 points.
Nathan Zeigler paced Brentwood (2-0, 4-1) with 20 points. Carter Betz added 15 points.
Belle Vernon 71, Yough 46 -- Quinton Martin scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Leopards to a Section 3-AAAA victory at Yough.
Belle Vernon (2-0, 6-0) led 22-14, 50-21 and 63-28 at the quarter breaks.
The Leopards' Devin Whitlock had a solid, all-around game with 16 points, eight assists and eight steals. Daniel Gordon added 12 points, four rebounds and three steals. Logan Cunningham was also in double figures with 10 points.
Terek Crosby led the Cougars (0-2, 3-2) with 20 points. Austin Matthews added 11.
Mount Pleasant 46, South Park 43 -- The Vikings rallied in the fourth quarter for a Section 3-AAAA victory over the visiting Eagles.
Mount Pleasant (1-1, 2-4) trailed 26-13 at halftime. The sliced two points of the deficit in the third quarter and then finished strong with a 19-5 fourth quarter.
Dante Giallonardo scored a game-high 17 points for the Vikings. Brayden Caletri was also in double digits with 13 points.
Gino Maffeo led the Eagles (0-2, 0-5) with 10 points.
Uniontown 59, Southmoreland 56 -- The Red Raiders rallied in the second half to return home with a Section 3-AAAA win over the Scotties.
Southmoreland (0-1, 1-2) led 18-14 after the first quarter and 29-27 at the halftime break. Uniontown pulled into a 45-43 lead after three quarters.
Notorious Grooms finished with a game-high 31 points for Uniontown (2-0, 3-2). Kadrian McLee added 11 points.
Ty Keffer led the Scotties with 30 points. Ronnie Collins added 10 points.
Connellsville 59, Indiana 57 -- The Falcons outscored Indiana in each quarter for a non-section home victory.
Connellsville (2-4) led 15-14, 34-28 and 47-38 at the quarter breaks.
The Falcons' Josh Marietta scored a game-high 19 points. Dante Riccelli (15), Jared Hough (13), and Bruce Giles (10) also scored in double figures.
Ethan Kutz led Indiana (2-3) with 17 points. Stanford Webb finished with 14.
Propel Montour 56, Bentworth 42 -- The Bearcats led 10-9 after the first quarter, but the visitors pulled into a 23-16 lead at halftime on their way to a non-section road victory.
Propel Montour (2-4) outscored Bentworth in the second half, 33-26.
Landon Urcho led the Bearcats (1-3) with a game-high 20 points.
Ayden Bochter scored 11 points for Propel Montour and Danny Roberts added 10.
South Fayette 75, Ringgold 53 -- The Lions led throughout the game for a non-section win over the visiting Rams.
South Fayette (3-2) led 17-14, 36-32 and 53-48 at the quarter breaks.
Zion Moore led Ringgold (2-3) with a game-high 23 points. Nick Peccon finished with 16 points.
Brandon Jakiela (18), Logan Yater (16), Landon Lutz (14), Alex Hall (12), and Nate Deanes (11) all scored in double figures for the Lions.
Carmichaels 61, Geibel Catholic 56 -- The Mikes finished strong, outscoring the visiting Gators in the fourth quarter, 23-11, to rally for a non-section home victory.
Geibel (2-2) led 31-29 at halftime and 45-38 after three quarters.
Chris Barrish paced the Mikes (4-2) with 24 points. Drake Long finished with 11 points.
The Gators' Trevell Clayton scored a game-high 26 points. Tre White finished with 14 points and Jeffrey Johson added 10.
Charleroi 67, Frazier 34 -- The Cougars held Frazier to single digits in each of the final three quarters for a non-section road victory.
Will Wagner led the way for Charleroi with a game-high 26 points. Jake Caruso finished with 14.
Isaac Thomas and Keyshaun Thompson both scored nine points for the Commodores (0-6).
Girls basketball
Trinity 92, Uniontown 21 -- Trinity scored 69 points in the first half and the visitors rolled to a Section 3-AAAAA victory at Uniontown.
Ava Hair led the Lady Raiders (0-1, 2-2) with 12 points.
Alyssa Clutter led Trinity (2-0, 5-0) with 29 points. Eden Williamson (15), Macie Justice (11), Kristen Bozek (11), and Claudia Cappelli (11) also finished in double digits.
South Park 66, Waynesburg Central 45 -- The Lady Raiders fell behind in the first quarter and were unable to rally for a Section 2-AAA road loss at South Park.
The Lady Eagles (1-0, 4-1) led 18-13 after the first quarter and 34-25 at halftime. The lead grew to 57-38 after three quarters.
Kaley Rohanna led Waynesburg (1-1, 5-2) with 11 points. Clara Paige Miller finished with 10 points and Addison Blair added nine.
Maya Wertelet scored a game-high 18 points for South Park. Maddie Graham finished with 17 points and Kierra Moelber added 16.
Albert Gallatin 67, Brownsville 38 -- Brownsville's Emma Seto scored a game-high 27 points, but the Lady Colonial came away with the non-section victory.
Albert Gallatin (3-2) scored 32 points in the first quarter and led 51-13 at halftime.
Courtlyn Turner paced the Lady Colonials with 18 points. Elizabeth Murtha scored 12 points and Gianna Michaux added 12.
Charleroi 59, Frazier 12 -- The Lady Cougars rolled to a non-section victory at Frazier.
McKenna DeUnger and Riley Jones shared team scoring honors for Charleroi (4-1) with 21 points apiece.
Girls swimming
Laurel Highlands 113, Greensburg Salem 38 --The Fillies won all but one race for a Section 4-AA home victory.
Laurel Highlands swept the relays.
Ella Ciez (200 freestyle, 2:04.20; 100 breaststroke, 1:12.80), Cecilia Mrosko (50 freestyle, 28.30; 500 freestyle, 5:57.0), Elizabeth Thomas (100 butterfly, 1:09.60; 100 backstroke, 1:02.20), and Skyler Wilson (100 freestyle, 1:04.80) all had first-place finishes for the home squad.
Uniontown 53, Carrick 14 -- The Lady Raiders secured a non-section win over visiting Carrick.
Madelyn Murtha (200 freestyle, 2:45.46), Madelyn King (200 IM, 2:23.46; 100 butterfly, 1:13.40), and Kyleigh Kelley (50 freestyle, 35:39) took first place for Uniontown.
King, Shelby Tressler, Haylee Syner and Murtha won the 400 freestyle relay in 5:00.92.
Boys swimming
Laurel Highlands 98, Greensburg Salem 46 -- The Mustangs rolled to a Section 4-AA victory over the visiting Golden Lions.
Laurel Highlands swept the relays.
Connor Locke (200 freestyle, 2:02.0; 100 breaststroke, 1:12.90), Kole Friel (200 IM, 2:12.30; 500 freestyle, 5:13.90), CJ Soltis (100 butterfly, 57.30), Dean Schiffbauer (100 freestyle, 55.90), and Ian Hamilton (100 backstroke, 1:02.50) all touched the wall first for Laurel Highlands.
Uniontown 66, Carrick 20 -- Logan Voytish broke the school record in the 100 butterfly in the Red Raiders' non-section victory over the visiting Raiders.
Voytish won the 100 butterfly in 54.53 seconds, eclipsing the previous mark of 54.93 seconds. His time also met the WPIAL Class AA automatic qualifying time. Voytish also won the 100 backstroke in a qualifying time of 58.54 seconds.
Brody Schiffbauer (200 freestyle, 2:23.85), Jacob Schiffbauer (200 IM, 2:15.44), Dalton Grimes (100 freestyle, 56.31), and Parker King (100 breaststroke, 1:16.56) also finished first for the Red Raiders.
Wrestling
Ringgold 45, Mount Lebanon 30 -- The Rams defeated the visiting Blue Devils for a Section 4-AAA (4B) victory.
Ringgold's Jack Duncan (126), Braydon Campbell (132), Chance Capicotto (172), Brayden Wilcher (215), Dante Compagni (285), and Noah Mimidis (120) all won by fall.
Tanner Shawl won an 8-1 decision at 145 pounds, and Dominic Romasco won by forfeit at 113 pounds.
