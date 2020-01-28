Ayden Teeter scored the go-ahead basket in overtime to lift visiting Brownsville to a 58-52 non-section victory Monday night at West Greene.
The Pioneers (6-9) forced overtime by outscoring the Falcons in the fourth quarter, 16-7.
The Falcons (7-10) controlled the overtime period, 9-3.
Teeter finished with a game-high 17 points. Nate Campbell scored 15 and Nick Seto added 12.
Ben Jackson led West Greene with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Corey Wise finished with 12 and Caleb Rice scored 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.