CONNELLSVILLE — Connellsville’s offense put together some big numbers, but it was Beau Bigam’s performance on the mound Thursday afternoon that provided the spark in the Falcons’ 13-4 non-section baseball win over visiting Laurel Highlands.
The Mustangs (4-2) loaded the bases against Bigam in the top of the sixth inning with the score 6-4.
Jayce Hampe had an infield single with one out. He moved to second on Ty Sankovich’s single and both runners gained a base on an overthrow.
Bigam struck out Braeden McKnight, and Brant Bonadio alertly tagged McKnight when the ball kicked in the dirt for the second out.
Connellsville coach Rob Orndorff opted to intentionally walk Nick Kumor to load the bases.
Bigam fell behind Zack Koffler, 3-1, but the left-hander battled back to strikeout the cleanup hitter swinging and strand the runners.
“That situation (opting to walk Kumor), made me look like a genius,” said Orndorff. “Beau is only a sophomore, but that is the maturity he can show.”
“The pitcher bore down and got the strikeout when he needed it,” praised Laurel Highlands acting manager Mike Smith. “We had the bases loaded with the score 6-4. That was big.”
Bigam came on at the start of the fourth inning and allowed four hits and the intentional walk to Kumor. He struck out seven.
“Beau came in and shut them down offensively, completely,” said Orndorff.
The bottom of the sixth inning started innocently enough when Carson Broadwater struck out Zakary David.
Gage Gillott followed with a single and stole second base. Brant Bonadio legged out an infield single and Jared Hough was hit in the helmet, but remained in the game to load the bases.
Gillott scored on a poor throw to the plate on Bigam’s infield grounder. Chase Burd and Jerry Gales followed with RBI singles.
Broadwater picked up a second out with a strikeout, but James Domer kept the inning alive when his infield grounder was mishandled.
David brought two runs home with a double. Bonadio's second single of the inning scored a run.
Broadwater was able to end the inning, and stave off the mercy rule, with a strikeout.
“They get bloop after bloop. They had the big inning and we didn’t,” said Smith.
The Mustangs scored twice in the first inning on Kumor’s RBI single and a throw that went out of play.
The Falcons (5-4) responded in the bottom of the inning, tying the game on RBI singles by Bonadio and Bigam.
Bigam also made a big play in the field when his throw from right field pegged out Brett Lemansky at third base for the second out of the second inning.
Connellsville’s offense struck again in the bottom of the second inning with three more runs for a 5-2 lead.
The Mustangs cut the deficit to a single run in the top of the third inning.
McKnight tripled to deep left-center field to open the inning. Kumor singled McKnight home. Connellsville starter Mason May picked up two outs, but Tristan McCoy came through with a two-out, RBI single.
Domer’s single gave the Falcons a 5-4 lead, but the home team ran out of an inning with a double play on a fly out to center field.
The teams played in brisk, breezy conditions, but it didn’t seem to bother the offenses with a combined 17 runs and 26 hits.
“It was cold,” said Smith. “We were competitive early. They hit the ball. That’s a good team. We played hard.”
The Falcons have now won five in a row after losing the first four games of the season.
“(The offense) keeps the body warm,” Orndorff said with a smile. “In the course of the last several games, our offense has been alive. The offense really helps boost the pitching.
“The kids have been patient. They’re taking marginal pitches.”
Orndorff continued, adding, “Laurel Highlands is traditionally a rival. Even though it’s non-section, this is still a big win. We have momentum going into our next series (against Thomas Jefferson).
“This was huge for us.
“This is just a hard-working group of kids. There is some chemistry there. As a coach, you can’t create that.”
