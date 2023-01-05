The Connellsville wrestling team rolled over McKeesport, 75-0, Wednesday night in the Section 3-AAA opening match.
Christopher Cook (215), Tyler Gallis (285), Jacob Layton (121), Evan Petrovich (127), Gabriel Ruggieri (133), Julian Ruggieri (139), Lonzy Vielma (145), Ethan Ansell (160), Nicholas Rohal (172), and Hunter Petrovich (189) all won by fall for the Falcons (1-0, 3-0).
Zachary Franks received a forfeit at 114 pounds.
Landon Lynn won by an 18-2 technical fall at 107 pounds. Chad Jesko had a 13-4 major decision at 152 pounds.
Franklin Regional 49, Ringgold 18 -- Nate Mimidis (127) and James Holmes (285) won by forfeit and Daniel Versharen had a quick pin at 107 pounds as the Rams dropped a Section 3-AAA math to the visiting Panthers.
Ringgold drops to 0-2 in the section and 3-8 overall.
Beth-Center 36, Bentworth 33 -- Jayce Hundertmark scored the deciding points at 172 pounds for the Bulldogs in a Section 1-AA victory against the visiting Bearcats.
Hundertmark won a 10-6 decision.
Beth-Center (3-1, 5-4) opened a 15-0 lead win after a 4-2 decision by Jake Layhue at 285 pounds, a pin by Alex Medlen at 107, and a forfeit to Mason Wright at 114.
Bentworth (2-2, 2-2) gained the lead at 18-15 with falls from Max Ivcic (121), Chris Vargo (127), and Ben Luketich (133).
The Bulldogs regained the lead with Pablo Bautista's pin at 139 pounds. The Bearcats' Owen Ivcic tied the match with a 10-6 decision at 145 pounds.
Beth-Center came right back with falls from Zach Geletei (152) and Tyler Berish (160) to set up Hundertmark's clinching decision.
Bentworth's Matt Feenan (189) and Vitali Daniels (215) received forfeits to close the match.
Jefferson-Morgan 44, Fort Cherry 27 -- The Rockets were solid at home for a Section 1-AA victory over the Rangers.
Hudson Guesman (133), Landon Heath (285), and Ronin Kramer (114) won by fall for Jefferson-Morgan (3-1, 4-1). Deakyn Dehoet won a 12-8 decision at 130 pounds.
Grant Hathway (145) and Brenton Barnhart (152) received forfeits, and Chase Frameli won an 18-2 technical fall in 2:12 at 160 pounds.
Southmoreland 69, Yough 6 -- The Scotties dropped only one bout for a Section 2-AA victory against the visiting Cougars.
Yough opened the scoring with Raidon Kuroda's pin at 215 pounds.
Mason Neiderhiser (285), Faryn DeWitt (121), Logan Clawiter (127), Kashton Bish (137), Landon Delara (145), Gabe Kubasky (152), Tristan Ice (160), Shawn Hillis (172), and Aidan Mains (189) all won by fall for Southmoreland (3-1, 6-3).
Micah McGeary (107) Audrey Miller (114), and Brady Butts (133) all received forfeits. Aidan Mains won a 5-3 decision at 189 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.