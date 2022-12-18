Connellsville placed second in the team standings at the NursePro Plus Tournament Saturday with 260 points.
Falcons place second in NursePro Plus Tournament
- By the Herald-Standard



Sunday, December 18, 2022 11:25 PM
Updated: December 18, 2022 @ 11:12 pm
Sunday, December 18, 2022 11:25 PM
Connellsville placed second in the team standings at the NursePro Plus Tournament Saturday with 260 points.
University (W.Va.) won the team title with 299½ points.
The Falcons’ Evan Petrovich won the 126-pound title with a 4:17 technical fall in 4:17. Gabe Ruggieri secured a 12-1 major decision for the 132-pound title.
Lonzy Vielma won by fall in 4:41 at 144 pounds, and Chad Jesko finished first at 150 pounds with a 6-0 decision.
Landon Lynn (106), Jacob Layton (120), and Julian Ruggieri (138) all placed second for Connellsville.
Zachary Franks (113) and Christropher Cook (215) both finished third, and Tyler Gallas was fourth at 285 pounds.
Trinity Moore took fifth place at 120 pounds after receiving a forfeit. Zeke Richey was sixth at 157 pounds.
Carter Wilson (138), Nicholas Rohal (175), and Hunter Petrovich (190) finished seventh, while Trent Huffman (113) was eighth.
Southmoreland was ninth in the team standings with 91 points.
The Scotties’ Tristan Ice lost a 1-0 decision in the title bout at 165 pounds. Mason Neiderhiser was pinned in 59 seconds in the 285-pound title bout.
Landon Delara placed third at 144 pound with a fall in 1:47.
Shawn Hollis (150) and Lewis Mains (175) both finished fifth, while Camren Lee was sixth at 132 pounds. Kaleb Kisow finished eighth at 157 pounds.
Panther Holiday Classic — Chris Vargo won the title at 127 pounds to help Bentworth finish seventh in the team standings with 114 pounds.
The Bearcats’ Owen Ivcic also advanced to the finals, but dropped a 12-5 decision at 139 pounds. Vitali Daniels placed fourth at 189 pounds.
Mount Pleasant was eighth with 112½ points.
The Vikings’ Joseph Longhi lost 6-4 sudden-victory in the 121-pound finals. Jamison Poklembo was edged 3-0 in the 145-pound championship.
Greg Shaulis (139) and Dylan Pitzer (215) both finished fourth.
Boiling Springs won the team title with 179½ points.
Cavalier Duals — Waynesburg Central didn’t drop a match until the finals at Kiski Area.
The Raiders defeated Quaker Valley, 45-24, Fort LeBoeuf, 44-24, Yough, 57-3, and North Allegheny, 39-30.
Butler edged Waynesburg Central, 40-32, in the finals.
