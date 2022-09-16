The Connellsville and Waynesburg Central boys golf teams needed wins Thursday, and both teams did so to remain in the hunt for a WPIAL playoff berth.
Connellsville defeated Trinity, 216-229, on the road at Lone Pine Country Club for a key Section 2-AAA victory, while Waynesburg edged visiting Carmichaels, 182-188, at Rohanna’s Golf Course to remain in the Section 3-AA playoff race.
Ethan Rice paced the Falcons with a 2-over 38. Ethan Porreca and Evan Means both shot 44. Ryan Keslar and Cooper Gray rounded out the scoring with 45. Christian Firestone’s 50 did not count.
Connellsville improves to 6-2 in the section and 9-3 overall. The Falcons close the season with home matches against Ringgold and Trinity next week.
“We need to make sure we beat Ringgold on Tuesday. If we do, then we can do no worse than tie for second,” said Connellsville coach Brent Rockwell.
Rockwell said he didn’t have any pre-match fiery speech for the Falcons.
“I left things play out. They knew what they had to do,” said Rockwell.
The match was different, playing the back nine on quick greens.
“(Trinity) played the back nine for the first time. The greens were rolling fast,” said Rockwell. “Evan Means came in under 45. Everyone played consistently.”
Rockwell was surprised by the finishing scores.
“I didn’t think that it would be that high score. I think today is their worst round,” said Rockwell.
Tyler Johnson was the low man for Trinity (5-3) with 44.
Waynesburg now controls its playoff future after splitting the season series with the Mikes. Waynesburg (9-2) pulls into a tie with Carmichaels (9-3) in second place at 8-2. McGuffey has one loss in first place.
“It was a huge win. It was probably our best match of the year,” said Waynesburg coach Jamie Moore. “It was a good thing, especially after the way we played Tuesday after the loss to McGuffey (at Rohanna’s). That was our worst home loss of the season.
“We have been talking some after the loss to McGuffey. It was do or die. They responded.”
The Raiders’ Mason Switalski and Braden Benke shared medalist honors with even-par 33. Dom Benamati finished with 36. Joe Kirsch shot 38 and Chase Phillips closed the scoring with 42. Derek Turcheck’s 43 was not used.
“Dom and Joe had their best scores of the season,” said Moore. “Braden and Mason both shot well.”
Waynesburg closes with matches against Beth-Center and Brownsville.
“If we win out, at least we make the playoffs,” said Moore.
The Mikes’ Dustin Hastings shared medalist honors with 33. Mason Lapana shot 34. Liam Lohr carded 38. Patrick Holaren (40) and Tucker Whipkey (43) closed out the scoring. Dom Colarusso’s 44 did not count.
Laurel Highlands 203, McKeesport 270 — The Mustangs moved one match away from a perfect season with a Section 2-AAA victory over the visiting Tigers at Uniontown Country Club.
Hunter Bosley was medalist for Laurel Highlands (9-0, 10-0) with 1-over 37. Nate Schwertfeger (42), Colin Crawford (40), Jaden Ringer (43), and Austin Koposko (41) rounded out the scoring for the Mustangs. Koldren Furajter’s 44 was not used.
Collin Klein was the low man for McKeesport (0-9, 1-9) with 46.
McGuffey 222, Jefferson-Morgan 262 — The Highlanders held onto first place in Section 3-AA with a victory over the visiting Rockets.
Jacob Ross had medalist honors for McGuffey (9-1, 11-1) with 4-over 39.
Brock Bayles was the low man for Jefferson-Morgan (4-7, 4-9) with 40. Brendan Wood (53), Clay Wilson (57), Grant Hathaway (60), and Jaxon Silbaugh (52) rounded out the scoring.
Bentworth 232, Brownsville N/S — The Bearcats secured a Section 3-AA home win at Chippewa Golf Club.
Matthew Sethman was low man for the Falcons (0-10, 0-11) with 43. Ethan Olesko shot 54 and Ben Vojacek finished with 49.
Nathan Coski (43), Ross Skerbetz (41), Sam Wade (46), Colton Baldauf (50), and Cody Baldauf (52) had scoring rounds for Bentworth (4-7, 4-9).
Frazier 217, Yough 293 — Nixen Erdely shot an even-par 36 in the Commodores’ Section 8-AA road victory at Madison Golf Club.
Dylan Keilbach (44), Jay Thompson (41), Aidan Hardy (48), and Kacie Lombard (48) closed out the scoring for Frazier (3-7, 6-8).
Grant Johnson was the low man for the Cougars with 48.
Belle Vernon 198, Elizabeth Forward 230 — The Leopards clinched the Section 8-AA title with a victory at Cedarbrook Golf Course.
Rogan Maloney was the medalist for Belle Vernon (11-0, 11-0) with 1-over 37. Patrick Bush shot 38. Jordan Mocello (41), Seth Tomalski (40) and Mark Toth (42) also had scoring rounds for the Leopards.
Logan Monzak was the low golfer for the Warriors (6-5, 6-5) with 39.
Charleroi 210, Geibel Catholic 238 — The Cougars returned home from Pleasant Valley Golf Club with a Section 8-AA victory.
Nick Summers and Colton Palonder shared scoring honors for Charleroi with 5-over 40. Elliot Lenhart finished with 42. Jake Corrin and Kaden Woods both shot 44.
The Gators’ Claire Konieczny was medalist with 2-over 37. Evan Bower (42), Seth Dolan (43), Luke Shumar (65), and Sarah Konieczny (51) closed out the scoring.
Girls golf
Connellsville 195, Hempfield 205 — The Lady Falcons were solid at home at Pleasant Valley Golf Club for a Section 3-AAA victory.
Paiton Ulery and Gabby Miller both shot 47 for Connellsville (7-3, 8-4). Abby Tikey (50) and Elle Crislip (51) also had scoring rounds.
Milana Yannasioli and Mayah Lezzi both finished with 46.
Boys cross country
Connellsville 15, West Mifflin 50; Connellsville 19, McKeesport 26; Albert Gallatin 21, McKeesport 34; Uniontown 15, McKeesport 45; Albert Gallatin 15, West Mifflin 50; Uniontown 15, West Mifflin 50 — The Falcons, Colonials and Red Raiders all opened Section 2-AAA competition with a pair of victories at Renzie Park in McKeesport.
Uniontown had the first six finishers, led by Mason Stewart’s winning time of 17:44. He was followed by teammates Tanner Uphold (18:48), Payton Hostetler (18:52), Grant Barcheck (18:58), Leyton Maust (19:09), and Cooper Gilleland (19:20). Parker King was eighth in 20:02.
Connellsville’s Austin Molinaro broke the string in seventh place with a time of 19:31. Edward Stevenson (15, 20:39), Jonah Lindstrom (20:53), Elijah Saylor (17, 21:23), and Kasey Stanton (20, 21:57) also had scoring runs for the Falcons.
Alberth Gallatin’s Kaleb Clark was 10th with a time 20:10, with teammate Landon Heeter crossing the finish line two seconds later. Joshua Dankle (18, 21:32), Caidan Brumley (28, 22:42), and Aaron MacCaldi (32, 23:45) also competed for the Colonials.
Girls cross country
Connellsville 15, McKeesport 50; Connellsville 15, West Mifflin 50; Uniontown 15, McKeesport 50; Uniontown 15, West Mifflin 50 — The Lady Falcons and Lady Raiders picked up a pair of wins in the Section 2-AAA opener at McKeesport’s Renzie Park with West Mifflin and McKeesport not fielding enough runners.
Hope Trimmer led a stream of Uniontown runners to the finish line with her first-place finish in 20:53. Lydia Stanton (22:44), Emily Angelo (22:48), Zaya McCune (22:49), Arrington Scott (22:52), and Addy Martin (23:41) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Raiders.
Connellsville’s Hailey Murray broke the Uniontown rush to the finish in ninth place with a time of 25:33. Emma Tikey (13, 26:19), Maggie McPoyle (14, 26:39), Raigan Keller (15, 26:57), and Elia Bentley (17, 27:42) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Falcons.
Albert Gallatin’s Mia Medved was 10th in 25:52. Kiersten Morgan-Locke (30, 32:52) and Emma Rubenstein (33, 33:51) also ran for the Lady Colonials.
