Dom Serafino was tough in the net Monday night as he turned aside 35 shots to lead Wilmington to a 4-2 victory over visiting Connellsville in PIHL Class B Division action.
Wilmington (3-7-0-0) won for just the third time this season, but is tied for third place in the North Division with six points.
The Falcons (6-7-0-0) had an opportunity to jump over Elizabeth Forward into third place in the South Division, but remains in fourth place with 12 points. The Warriors have one-point lead and two games in hand. Trinity trails Connellsville by two points in fifth place.
Wilmington scored the first three goals of the game. Ben List scored the lone goal in the first period, while Chance Miller and Aidan Hasson found the back of the next in the second period.
The Falcons cut the deficit to one with Austin Goehring's goal at 9:22 and Milan Deffibaugh's unassisted tally at 14:47, but Hasson's second goal of the game with a minute remaining closed the Connellsville scoring run.
Connellsville went 0-for-3 on the power play with two chances in the final seven minutes of the game. The Falcons did not commit a penalty.
Connellsville's Alex Miller made 24 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.