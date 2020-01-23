MOUNT LEBANON — It all appeared to be falling in Connellsville’s place to rally past Thomas Jefferson for the second time in seven days, but the Jaguars avenged two losses from last week in a 38-34 victory in the final of the Section 2-AAA Team Championships on Wednesday at Mount Lebanon High School.
Thomas Jefferson (4-1, 9-3) edged the Falcons, 35-33, last year to win the section title. Connellsville (5-0, 10-3) was seeking its 27th section championship and sixth since the sub-section format began in 2009. The Falcons and Jaguars are both headed to the WPIAL Class AAA Team Tournament that is scheduled to begin with preliminary action on Monday. The first round and quarterfinals will be on Wednesday and the semifinals, final and consolation final on Saturday. The top three teams advance to the state tournament.
Connellsville will be making its 42nd appearance in the team tournament. The program has qualified for the postseason every year since the district team tournament began.
The Falcons trailed 22-0 before rallying for a 35-29 victory last week in their Section 2-AAA (2A) finale against Thomas Jefferson, and after Chad Ozias (106) and Mason Prinkey (113) won by fall, and Jace Ross (120) picked up a forfeit, déjà vu was on the horizon, but the Jaguars’ Nathan Krutules and Ben Eckenrod had other plans.
Krutules, who lost to Hunter Claycomb, 9-5, a week ago at 126 pounds, pinned the Connellsville grappler in 5:04, and Eckenrod had a 7-0 lead after two period before hanging on for a 9-6 decision over Zachary Bigam at 132. Bigam won the first meeting, 9-8. The two wins increased Thomas Jefferson’s lead to 33-22 and Kale Buckiso’s 16-0 technical fall over Kyle Trout at 138 clinched the section championship for the Jaguars.
“Those were definitely the two big turnaround matchups for them at 126 and 132,” Connellsville coach Jesse Swink said. “We knew it was going to be a battle either way. It just seemed like our guys weren’t quite ready. We have a long season and a lot of wrestling left to do. I think a lot of it is pre-match preparation.”
Jared Keslar (145) and George Shultz (152) won by forfeit for the Falcons, but the dual meet had already been decided.
Brendan Finnerty (160) won by fall in 35 seconds to open the scoring for Thomas Jefferson at 160, and Brian Finnerty edged Casper Hinklie, 4-2, in sudden victory for a 9-0 advantage after 170.
Dakoda Rodgers got Connellsville on the scoreboard with a 16-4 major decision at 182, but the Falcons had another tough setback at 195, as Trystan Alava edged Seth Kuhns, 4-3, in double overtime.
“Those were two really tough bouts to lose, and we had different matchups with those guys from a week ago,” Swink said. “We thought maybe we could have won those, but it is what it is.”
The Jaguars’ Denver Haynes (220) and Logan Danielson (285) won by fall to increase their team’s lead to 24-4 before Ozias and Prinkey worked their magic.
Ozias and Prinkey have been two of Connellsville’s better individual wrestlers this year, and knowing they needed to take care of business to get their team back in the match, both responded well, as Ozias earned his fall in 51 seconds and Prinkey in 13.
“Chad and Mason are coming hot off a tournament out east and they just kind of continued that tonight,” Swink said. “They looked sharp.”
The Falcons didn’t have much trouble in the semifinals, as they downed Peters Township, 59-13.
Kuhns (195), Ozias (106), Prinkey (113), Dennis Nichelson (160), Chase Shreve (220) and Curtis Avallanet (285) won by fall against the Indians (4-1, 4-3).
Ross earned a 17-1 technical fall in 2:11 at 120, and Bigam won a 12-4 major decision at 132. Hinklie edged Phillip Nave, 7-5, at 170, and Keslar won by technical fall, 15-0, in 1:20 at 145. Shultz won by forfeit at 152.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.