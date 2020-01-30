WAYNESBURG — Connellsville cut the deficit to five with three bouts remaining, but Greater Latrobe scored back-to-back falls to clinch a 42-28 victory on Wednesday in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA Team Tournament at Waynesburg Central High School.
The Falcons’ Jared Keslar got his team back in good position with a 15-0 technical fall in 2:27 at 145 pounds to cut the Wildcats’ advantage to 30-25, but Latrobe’s Ricky Armstrong won by fall in 5:55 at 152, and teammate Jack Pletcher clinched the dual meet with a fall in 3:21 at 160.
“That match at 152 was a big nail in the coffin because it was one we thought we would win, so that’s a nine-point swing in their favor,” Connellsville coach Jesse Swink said. “That was a real heartbreaker for us. Things just didn’t go our way, but I was happy with how we wrestled tonight, and we were more prepared in this match tonight than last week.”
Connellsville (10-4) dropped two close bouts, as Jace Ross was edged by Nate Roth, 13-9, at 120, and Hunter Claycomb suffered a 7-5 setback to Enzo Angelicchio at 126.
“There were a couple of tossup matches that we thought we could win,” Swink said. “We won some that we thought we would win and kept it close, but it just goes to show you no matter how much planning you put into a match, you never know what’s going to happen when they start wrestling the match.”
The Falcons’ Dylan Wilson (132) and Seth Kuhns (195) won by fall, and teammate Mason Prinkey (113) earned a 16-1 technical fall in 4:11. Connellsvile’s Casper Hinklie (160) and Dakoda Rodgers (182) won decisions by scores of 4-0 and 5-3.
Despite the loss, Swink and his staff were pleased with how the Falcons wrestled and look forward to the individual postseason tournaments.
“We are looking forward to the individual tournaments, and we hope to get as many guys as we can to advance through and hopefully qualify for states,” Swink said. “Wrestling is very much so an individual sport, and that’s when you can really shine your efforts and everything that you put into the sport.”
