The Connellsville boys overcame an 11-point deficit at halftime to rally for a 60-53 victory over Washington Friday afternoon in the first round of the Greensburg Salem Christmas Tournament.
The Falcons improve to 3-4 overall and handed the Prexies (5-1) their first loss of the season.
Connellsville trailed 35-24 at halftime, but pulled ahead in the third quarter with a 20-6 advantage for a 44-41 lead. The Falcons then completed the comeback with a 16-12 fourth quarter.
Josh Maher led the way for Connellsville with 18 points. Kolby Keedy added 13 and Ahmad Hooper added 12.
Tayshawn Levy scored a team-high 19 points for the Prexies. Marlon Norris added 10.
Greensburg Salem Christmas Tournament
Washington 16-19-6-12 -- 53
Connellsville 7-17-20-16 -- 60
Washington: Tayshawn Levy 19, Marlon Norris 10. Connellsville: Josh Maher 18, Kolby Keedy 13, Ahmad Hooper 12. Records: Washington (5-1), Connellsville (3-4).
