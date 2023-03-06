Ringgold and Connellsville were rewarded with home games as the top two finishers in the PIHL D2 Blue Division standings as the quarterfinals get underway this week.
Monday, March 6, 2023 12:31 AM
The Falcons, the second-place finisher, hosts Neshannock, the third-place team out of the Gold division, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. at The Ice Mine.
The Rams, the Blue division champion, entertains Burrell, the fourth-place team in the Gold division, Thursday at 8:15 p.m. in the Rostraver Ice Garden.
Bishop Canevin plays host to Carrick Monday night. Morgantown travels to Deer Lakes on Thursday.
