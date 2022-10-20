The Connellsville boys host Ringgold tonight at 6 p.m. to open the WPIAL Class AAA soccer playoffs.
The Falcons (10-7-0) tied the Rams (9-10-0) for fourth place in Section 3-AAA. The winner travels to top-seeded Moon (16-0-1) on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Mount Pleasant (8-7-2) is on the road Monday at 6:30 p.m. against the top-seeded boys team in Class AA, South Park (17-0-0).
Belle Vernon (13-4-0) hosts West Mifflin (11-6-1) in a first-round Class AA match on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Brownsville (11-7-0) is on the road at Beaver (11-6-0) for a 6:30 p.m. start.
The Bentworth and California boys open the Class A playoffs on the road Tuesday. The Bearcats (12-5-0) travel to South Park for an opening round match against Seton-La Salle (11-3-1). The Trojans (5-10-0) are off to Shady Side Academy for a first-round match against Winchester Thurston (12-2-1).
Seneca Valley (16-0-1) is the top seed in Class AAAA. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-1-0) received the top seed in Class A.
The Connellsville girls also play a preliminary round match. The Lady Falcons (8-9-0) travel to Penn-Trafford (7-6-4) Saturday for a 2 p.m. start. The winner plays at top-seeded Mars (14-0-0) on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
The Mount Pleasant girls received the No. 2 seed in Class AA. The Lady Vikings (16-1-0) host West Mifflin (7-6-1) Monday at 6:30 p.m.
The Southmoreland girls are on the road Monday. The Lady Scots (11-3-1) travel to Freeport (13-2-0) for an 8 p.m. start. Yough (10-6-1) is on the road at Shady Side Academy (9-5-0) at 6 p.m.
Bentworth (6-9-1) plays a preliminary round game in the girls Class A playoffs against Bishop Canevin (7-9-0) tonight at Peters Township at 7:30 p.m. The winner plays at top-seeded Freedom (13-4-0) on Saturday at noon.
Waynesburg Central (13-3-0) hosts Aquinas Academy (11-4-0) on Saturday at 2 p.m. Charleroi (10-6-0) plays Mohawk (9-6-0) at Neshannock on Saturday at 2 p.m.
North Allegheny (17-1-0) is the top seeded girls team in Class AAAA. North Catholic (13-1-0) is the No. 1 seed in Class AA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.