White protects the puck from Macheska

Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

Ringgold’s Steven Macheska checks Connellsville’s Cam White behind the net in a PIHL D2 Division game played at the Ice Mine on Feb. 14. The Rams play Deer Lakes, while the Falcons face Bishop Canevin in the PIHL semifinals on Thursday at RMU’s Island Sports Center.

 Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

Ringgold and Connellsville hope to play a third time this season, but to do so means they’ll need victories in Thursday’s PIHL D2 Division semifinals at the RMU Island Sports Center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.