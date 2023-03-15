Ringgold and Connellsville hope to play a third time this season, but to do so means they’ll need victories in Thursday’s PIHL D2 Division semifinals at the RMU Island Sports Center.
The Rams, champions of the Blue Division, face off against Deer Lakes, the second place team from the Gold Division at 8:30 p.m. Connellsville, second-place team in the Blue Division, plays Bishop Canevin, winners of the Gold Division.
The winners play in the title game at UPMC Lemiuex Sports Complex on Tuesday, March 21, at 8:45 p.m.
Connellsville (13-5-0-0-1) played the Crusaders early in the season at home, dropping a 5-2 decision to the visitors.
Ryan Saginaw scored two power play goals in the second period to give Bishop Canevin a 3-0 lead. Ty Serakowski netted back-to-back goals to run the advantage to 5-0. Evan Bower, who’s out with an injury, and Titan Beckerleg scored for the Falcons in the final four minutes.
The Crusaders (18-1-0-0-0) pounded 44 shots on Connellsville goalie Jonathan Holland.
Saginaw leads the Bishop Canevin offense with 34 goals and 28 assists in 18 regular season games. He scored twice and added an assist in the Crusaders’ 4-0 win over Morgantown in the quarterfinals. Serakowski is the other double-digit goal scorer with 23 goals and 14 assists in the regular season, and a goal and two assists in the first playoff game.
Connellsville has five players who scored at least 10 goals in the regular season, led by Max Sokol’s 18 goals and 11 assists. Jesse Hodge (10-2-12), Titan Beckerleg (11-7-18), Dylan Brooks (11-12-23), and Ian Zerecheck (10-14-24) also scored 10 goals or more.
Hodge, Brooks and Zerecheck all scored two goals in the Falcons’ 8-1 win over Neshannock in the quarterfinals. Sokol assisted on five goals.
Holland has been the anchor in the nets for the Falcons, especially late in the season. He has two shutouts in his last six games and allowed 10 goals.
Ringgold held a 3-2 lead against the Lancers in the only regular season matchup on Nov. 17, but allowed two third-period goals as Deer Lakes rallied for a 4-3 road win at Rostraver Ice Garden.
Deer Lakes’ first two goals were on the power play on six man-advantage opportunities.
“They were lazy penalties, silly, lazy penalties,” recalled Ringgold coach Rick Kalinowski. “It was back and forth. Both goalies were really good.”
Kenneth Cadwallader spearheads the Rams’ offense with a team-high 36 goals and 22 assists. He netted four goals and assisted on three others in Ringgold’s 9-3 quarterfinal win.
Trent Hawk (19-24-43) and LJ Crouch (13-12-25) also topped 10 goals in the regular season. Hawk scored a hat trick in the playoff win against Burrell.
AJ Schaaf leads the Lancers’ scoring attack with 29 goals and 25 assists in the regular season. He had a goal and three assists in Deer Lakes’ 6-0 win against Carrick.
Shawn McIntyre (20-17-37), Ryan Grunden (16-11-27), RJ Noullet (13-10-23), and Zachary Nacey (10-5-15) all scored at least 10 goals in the regular season. McIntyre netted a hat trick in the playoff win against Carrick. Grunden and Nacey scored a goal apiece.
Benjamin Korol mans the net for the Lancers. He posted a 1.93 goals against average and .928 save percentage in the regular season, and shut out Carrick with 19 saves.
“Both teams have a lot of scoring ability,” said Kalinowski. “If we can get up by two, that would be beneficial for us.”
Ringgold playing in the PIHL semifinals has become a rite of passage for the Rams. Ringgold has advanced to the semifinals every year since 2018.
The Rams were league champions in 2018 and 2019, and were set to play Carrick for a third straight title when the championship was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ringgold lost to Neshannock in the 2021 title game and lost to eventual champion Neshannock in last year’s semifinals.
“We’ve played in six straight semifinals,” explained Kalinowski, who added only a couple players remain from the 2020 season. “This team is almost completely different (from the 2020 squad).”
