The Connellsville wrestling team rebounded from Thursday's loss at Waynesburg Central with a 75-6 Section 3-AAA (2A) victory Friday night over visiting Albert Gallatin.
The Falcons (4-0, 8-2) won 13 of 14 bouts, including pins by Casper Hinklie (170), Seth Kuhns (195), Chad Ozias (106), Mason Prinkey (113), Jace Ross (120), Hunter Claycomb (126), Zach Bigam (132), Jared Keslar (145), Dennis Nichelson (152), and George Shultz (160).
Connellsville's Dakoda Rodgers (182) and Chase Shreve (220) won by forfeit.
The lone bout that did not result in a fall or forfeit occurred at 138 pounds with the Falcons' Kyle Trout battling for an 8-4 decision against Albert Gallatin's Philip Dennis.
Shawn Loring had the lone win for the Colonials (1-3, 1-3) with a pin at 285 pounds.
