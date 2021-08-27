REPUBLIC -- When Brian Gates stepped in as Brownsville coach in the offseason he was a bit worried at first.
"The first couple weeks it was rather thin, not a lot of people showing up because I don't think they knew what to expect," said Gates, who takes over for one-year coach Ramont Small. "But about two months in kids started showing up like crazy. We were averaging 15-to-20 everyday in the weight room.
"So far I'm actually very pleased with what's been going on."
The Falcons sport one of the youngest rosters in the WPIAL, yet Gates sees some maturity in his players.
"I've been beating into them, 'accountability, accountability.' You really can't be a team without being there and being around each other everyday," Gates said. "They've taken that challenge head on. I've got to admit, so far I'm really happy with what I've seen, how the kids have responded and not only held themselves accountable but each other, too."
The Falcons only have four seniors and two juniors on their roster and several of those are first-year players.
A clear leader on the team is senior lineman Ayden Teeter.
"Ayden has been in the program the last four years and is a three-year starter. He's the only senior with any game experience. He's going to be a leader," Gates said. "He's been there and knows what to expect and what to do. He's someone we can lean on for offense and defense."
The other three seniors are Rayshwn Walker, Chris Davis and Cam'Ron Howard.
"This will be their first year playing ball, for some of them, since elementary," Gates said. "But I can see the talent is there with them. They've just got to catch up, get to game speed.
"Those three are part of the group I was talking about who never missed in the summer, they were there everyday and put the hard work in. Even though they have a lack of experience, those three also can be leaders, someone the underclassmen can look up to."
Brownsville's only juniors are Mario Grayson, who saw playing time last year, and Easl Kisko.
The rest of the roster is made up of 10 sophomores and nine freshmen.
Gates is trying to buck a long losing trend at Brownsville.
The Falcons haven't won more than two games in a season since Andy Assad led them to a 4-5 record in 2005. Since then the program has a combined record of 15-123. The coaching position has been a carousel.
Gates, who will be the team's fifth coach in six years, is hoping to end all that and he sees potential in his youthful core.
"The one good thing about having a lot of underclassmen is nobody has been part of the losing culture that has been there," Gates said. "It's kind of nice to start off with a fresh mind. Junior high last year did really well and they've got a lot of confidence riding in. They're coming in here to win."
Gates is still pondering who will be his starting quarterback.
"It's between freshman Hunter Pelehac and Harlen Davis, a sophomore," Gates said. "Harlen moved into the district from Uniontown. Hunter has been there since day one so he's got the upper hand when it comes to know the plays and knowing the system.
"If Harlen isn't at quarterback he'll probably be looking at running some slot and tight end. There is a possibility he might see some time at fullback. He's a basketball player. He can move. Wherever it might be, he's definitely going to see time on the field."
Gates has high hopes for his rushing attack.
"We're probably going to go with a freshman starter at running back in Antwan Black, who is just a complete and utter freak of nature," Gates said. "He's 6-1, a big kid who's fast and quick. He's grown into his body quick.
"They'll be a cast of others. Cam'Ron Howard is more of a bruising type of running back, big, thick legs. Xavier Thomas, a sophomore, is another one. He does have a little bit of experience from last year. He's a tough kid. He'll get you those third-and-short yards. He's a grinder.
"A.J. Evans is a sophomore who will probably start at receiver but he'll see some time at running back as well. It's a very diverse group of running backs."
Teeter and Grayson head up the Falcons' linemen.
"A freshman who I think we're going to hear big things about is Christopher Clime," Gates said.
Climes is the nephew of Brownsville great Justin Dellarose who starred on some outstanding Falcons teams in the late 1990s and went on to be a four-year starter at Youngstown State.
"He's definitely got the right genes," Gates said of Climes. "He knows what to expect. His uncle Justin has been on him, getting him ready. He's another one who is there everyday and works hard. When he gets on that field he's all business. He's ready to go 100 percent."
Sophomore Shawn Hendrix will also start in the trenches.
"Shawn is another one who hasn't played in a long time," Gates said. "But he's one of those guys who comes out and does everything right. He's another one who were going to lean on heavily on the line as well."
Gates' coaching staff includes Davon Brown, Tyton Brunner, Stu Davis (who is also Brownsville's boys basketball head coach), Terrance Fort, Marquise Martin and Diallo Mitchell.
Gates is determined to get the program back on the winning track.
"I feel really good about them, even though we're young and don't have a lot of experience," Gates said. "We're not going to go out just to compete this year. We're going to look for some wins and I honestly think we can do that. As long as these guys stay focused, they're definitely hungry for that. They're a confident group. They don't seem to get down easy.
"We're probably going to make a lot of rookie mistakes, from the coaches down through the players. But the hard work these guys are putting in is what is going to set us apart."
Gates realizes there are plenty of skeptics out there.
"I understand nobody is expecting much from us," he said. "But that could be a good thing if everybody is underestimating us. Hopefully, we can turn some heads this year and get Brownsville back on the map in football."
