Ian Zerecheck finished with a hat trick, including the first two goals of the game, to lead visiting Connellsville to a 5-1 PIHL D2 Division victory Monday night at Neshannock.
The Falcons (6-4-0-0-0) remain in second place in the Blue Division with 12 points.
Zerecheck needed just 46 seconds to open the scoring. He added his second goal at 11:25 of the first period.
Ben Shall extended Connellsville's lead to 3-0 early in the second period. The Lancers (6-2-0-0-2) got the goal back when Kale McConahy scored just 38 seconds later.
Zerecheck scored a power play goal at 11:10 of the third period and Dylan Brooks closed the scoring with 24 seconds remaining in the game.
Play became chippy in the third period with several major penalties called and a couple game misconducts.
Jonathan Holland made 32 saves for Connellsville. Neshannock's Tripp Johns stopped 18 shots.
Girls basketball
Oakland Catholic 96, Connellsville 23 -- The visitors rolled to a Section 3-AAAAA victory over the Lady Falcons.
Oakland Catholic (2-0, 5-2) led 30-7, 55-17 and 83-21 at the quarter breaks.
Hillary Claycomb scored 12 points for Connellsville (0-2, 2-5).
Halena Hill (19), Alexa Washington (16), Raygen Hintemeyer (11), and Marionna Logan (10) all scored in double figures for Oakland Catholic.
Penn-Trafford 71, Albert Gallatin 50 -- The visiting Lady Warriors steadily pulled away for a Section 3-AAAAA road victory at Albert Gallatin.
Penn-Trafford (2-0, 7-1) led 16-0 after the first quarter and 35-21 at halftime. The lead grew to 52-36 after three quarters.
Gianna Michaux led the Lady Colonials (0-2, 2-4) with 18 points. Courtlyn Turner and Mya Glisan both scored 15, and Grayce Panos closed out the scoring with two points.
Olivia Pepple paced the visitors with a game-high 19 points. Kamryn Pieper scored 15 and Torrie DeStefano added 10.
Belle Vernon 56, Ringgold 14 -- The Lady Leopards scored all the points they needed in the first quarter for a Section 3-AAAA victory over the visiting Lady Rams.
Belle Vernon (2-0, 3-5) led 20-2 after the first quarter and 32-4 at halftime.
Presleigh Colditz paced the Lady Leopards with a game-high 16 points. Farrah Reader finished with 10 points. Tessa Rodriguez added eight assists and four steals. Jenna Dawson also had four steals.
Abby Whaley and Zoey Mundorff both scored four points for Ringgold (0-2, 0-7).
Laurel Highlands 50, Southmoreland 22 -- Laurel Highlands held the visiting Lady Scots to single digits in all four quarters for a Section 3-AAAA home victory.
The Fillies (2-0, 5-2) led 15-4, 30-11 and 44-13 at the quarter breaks.
Essence Davis led Laurel Highlands with 12 points. Aierra Jenkins finished with 10 points.
Maddie Moore shared game-scoring honors with 12 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for Southmoreland (0-1, 1-5).
Chartiers-Houston 51, Beth-Center 24 -- The Lady Bucs shut out the home team in the second quarter to pull away for a Section 4-AA road victory.
Chartiers-Houston (2-0, 5-2) led 14-11 after the first quarter and extended its lead to 26-11 at halftime. The Lady Bucs put the game away with a 25-13 advantage in the second half.
Lauren Brown scored eight points for Beth-Center (0-2, 2-5).
Ava Cappozzoli led Chartiers-Houston with 19 points. Anna Thomas added 14.
Bentworth 37, Frazier 28 -- The Lady Commodores held a 12-8 lead after the first quarter, but the visitors rallied for the lead at halftime and then put the game away with an 11-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Amber Sallee paced Bentworth (1-1, 3-4) with 13 points.
Delaney Warnick led Frazier (1-1, 3-2) with 11 points.
California 58, Carmichaels 54 -- The Lady Trojans fended off a second-half rally for a Section 4-AA home victory.
California (1-1, 3-4) led 21-7 after the first quarter and 31-17 at halftime. The Lady Mikes sliced four points off their deficit in the third quarter and then held a 19-13 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Rakiyah Porter led California (1-1, 3-4) with 19 points.
Carmichaels' Sophia Zalar scored a game-high 24 points. Megan Voithofer added 15 points.
Washington 34, Brownsville 34 -- The Prexies held the home team to five points in the second half for a non-section victory.
The game was tied at 16-all at halftime. Washington (5-1) pulled away with a 12-3 advantage in the third quarter. The visitors finished off the win with a 6-2 fourth quarter.
Olivia Woods led Washington with a game-high 14 points. Kaprice Johnson added 11.
Skyler Gates scored 11 points for Brownsville (5-3).
Fort Cherry 57, Mapletown 30 -- The Lady Rangers scored 41 points in the first half for a non-section road victory.
Raney Staub scored 20 points for Fort Cherry (4-3).
Bailey Rafferty led Mapletown (1-5) with nine points.
Mount Pleasant 60, McGuffey 59 -- The Lady Vikings outscored McGuffey in the fourth quarter, 15-14, to eke out a non-section road victory.
Mount Pleasant (5-1) led 14-13 after the first quarter and 27-25 at halftime. McGuffey tied the game with a 20-18 third quarter.
Tiffany Zelmore poured in 36 points for the Lady Vikings. Morgan Gesinski finished with 10 points.
Taylor Schumacher led McGuffey (5-2) with 21 points. Alexis Ewig added 14.
Charleroi 84, Jefferson-Morgan 18 -- The Lady Cougars led 48-13 at halftime and didn't look back for a non-section road victory.
Bella Carroto led the way for Charleroi (2-2) with 27 points. McKenna DeUnger finished with 21 points. The Lady Rockets slip to 0-6 overall.
Boys basketball
Chartiers-Houston 61, Beth-Center 25 -- The Bucs broke the game open in the second quarter for a Section 4-AA road victory.
Chartiers-Houston led 15-10 after the first quarter, but extended its advantage at halftime, 44-19.
Nate Gregory (15), Manny Ntumngia (14), and Jake Mele (12) scored in double figures for the Bucs.
Beth-Centers' Brody Tharp finished with 12 points.
Monessen 48, Yough 47 -- The Greyhounds held off Yough's late rally for a non-section home victory.
Monessen (4-1) held an 11-6 lead after the first quarter and 25-15 at halftime. Yough cut its deficit to 31-25 after three quarters and outscored the home team n the fourth quarter, 22-17.
Lorenzo Gardner paced Monessen with a game-high 24 points.
Austin Matthews scored 18 points and Terek Crosby added 17 for Yough
California 71, Waynesburg Central 67 -- The Trojans finished strong to hold on for a non-section road victory.
California led 50-32 at halftime. Waynesburg rallied back to make the score 60-54 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans capped the victory with a 17-10 advantage in the final eight minutes.
Caden Powell paced California with 17 points. Aidan Lowden finished with 13 points. Noah Neil and Cole Wolpink both scored 10 points.
Alex VanSickle scored a game-high 30 points for the Raiders. Dane Woods added 18.
Jefferson-Morgan 58, Charleroi 51 -- The Rockets rallied for a non-section road victory at Charleroi.
Jefferson-Morgan (4-2) outscored Charleroi in the fourth quarter, 18-10.
The Cougars (3-3) led 11-8 after the first quarter, but the Rockets rallied for a 23-21 halftime lead. Charleroi regained the lead after three quarters, 41-40.
Troy Wright (17), John Woodward (13), Houston Guseman (12), and Dayten Marion (11) all scored in double figures for Jefferson-Morgan.
Ben Shields and Jacob Chambers both scored 12 points for the Cougars. Bryce Large and Jake Beveridge added 11 points apiece.
Ligonier Valley 67, Mount Pleasant 56 -- The Rams built a 17-point lead after three quarters for a non-section home victory over the Vikings.
Ligonier Valley (1-4) led 14-13 after the first quarter and 31-28 at halftime. The lead grew to 50-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
Brayden Caletri paced Mount Pleasant (1-7) with 15 points. Yukon Daniels finished with 14 points.
Parker Hollick scored a game-high 23 points for Ligonier Valley. Jimmy Pleskovitch added 18.
Clay-Battelle (W.Va.) 72, Mapletown 66 -- Landan Stevenson led all scorers with 32 points, but the Maples fell on the road in a non-section game.
Braden McIntire finished with 20 points for Mapletown (2-4).
Kohlton St. Clair led the home team with 28 points. Preston Luzader added 15 points.
Women's basketball
California (Pa.) 69, East Stroudsburg 50 -- The Vulcans led throughout the game for a PSAC Crossover home victory.
California (6-2) led 41-24 at halftime and 55-33 after the third quarter.
Raja Fink scored a game-high 24 points, her third 20-point game of the season. She also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
Halle Herrington scored 15 points for the Vulcans and Ciaira Loyd finished with 12.
Jessica Polin led East Stroudsburg (6-4) with 11 points. Ryan Weise added 10.
Men's basketball
East Stroudsburg 89, California (Pa.) 76 -- The Vulcans fell to the 25th-ranked team in a PSAC Crossover home game.
California goes to 4-6 overall. The Warriors improve to 8-1.
Keith Palek III led the Vulcans with 16 points. He also had five rebounds and a career-high three blocks. KJ McClurg had his second double-double of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jermaine Hall Jr. scored 12 points. Gabe Jimerson finished with a career-high 12 points.
East Stroudsburg's Carlos Pepin scored a game-high 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Justin Paz (15), Jaelen McGlone (14), and Mike Millsip (10) also scored in double figures.
