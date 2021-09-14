Brownsville had tough return to the golf course after a year off, dropping both ends of a non-section triangular match Monday afternoon at Carmichaels Golf Club.
The Falcons lost to Charleroi, 225-251, and Uniontown, 203-251. The Red Raiders swept play with a 203-225 win over the Cougars.
The matches were the first two of the fall for Brownsville after two earlier rainouts. The program was inactive last year after the school board opted to close the golf and tennis programs.
The Red Raiders’ Logan Voytish had the best round of the day with a 3-under 34. Teammate Adena Rugola shot 40. Gage Brugger (41), Wade Brugger (42), and Colton Mathias (46) also scored for Uniontown (6-3). Brock Sennett’s 50 was not used.
Elliot Lenhart was the low man for Charleroi (3-4) with 43. Niko Ronus shot 44, and Nick Summers and Colton Palonder both finished with 45. Brad McIlvaine carded 48. Mikayla Hammond’s 58 did not count.
Brownsville’s Dan Sethman was a shot off Voytish, finishing with a 2-under 35. Dylan Cavanaugh carded 44 and Matt Sethman finished with 45. Jimmy Sawyers (62) and Ethan Olesko (65) rounded out the scoring for the Falcons.
Laurel Highlands 203, Ringgold 247 — Megan Joyce and Hunter Bosley shared medalist honors to lead the visiting Mustangs to a Section 2-AAA victory at Rolling Green Golf Course over the Rams.
Joyce and Bosley both finished with 1-over 37 for Laurel Highlands (4-2, 4-2). Nate Schwertfeger and Jaden Ringer both shot 42, and Darren Dunn finished with 45. Ethan Butter’s 46 was not used.
Dylan Callaway and Kendyl Seibert shared scoring honors for Ringgold (1-6, 2-7) with 6-over 42. Nate Lawrence (57), Mike Wagner (52), and Matt Wagner (54) closed out the scoring. Brice Kowall’s 65 did not count.
Chartiers-Houston 222, Bentworth 268 — The Bucs returned home from Chippewa Golf Course with a Section 4-AA victory over the Bearcats.
Caleb Passieu shot even-par 35 for Chartiers-Houston (2-3, 2-5). Jonathan O’Reilly (43), Griffin Hansberry (40), Blaise Bitz (48), and Jake Brookman (56) also counted in the final tally.
Nathan Coski was the low man for Bentworth (1-6, 1-8). 44, Aaron Woodhouse (51), Ross Skerbetz (49), Cody Baldauf (63), and Gianna Brown (61) rounded out the scoring.
Frazier 212, Beth-Center 227 — Nixon Erdely shot a 1-under 35 to lead the Commodores to a Section 8-AA road victory at Chippewa Golf Course over the Bulldogs.
Adam Phillips finished with 43 and Dylan Roebuck shot 44 for Frazier (3-0, 3-1). Jay Thompson, Noah Usher and Dylan Keilbach all shot 45.
Gavin Durkin led the way for Beth-Center (1-4, 2-5) with 4-over 39. Chase Malanosky (45), JJ Paternoster (48), Gianna Peterson (46), and Blake Henry (49) closed the scoring rounds. Blake Shashura’s 50 was not used.
Carmichaels 206, Jefferson-Morgan 243 — Rolin Burghy finished with 1-under 36 at Carmichaels Golf Club in the Mikes’ Section 8-AA victory over the visiting Rockets.
Liam Lohr carded 2-over 39 for Carmichaels, who improve to 4-0 in the section and 5-0 overall. Mason Lapana (40), Dustin Hastings (45), and Nick Ricco (46) also counted in the Mikes’ final tally. Garrett Bogucki’s 48 was not used.
Brock Bayles was the low man for Jefferson-Morgan (0-5, 2-7) with 44. Troy Wright (45), Grant Hathaway (50), Savanah Clark (51), and Maci Marion (53) rounded out the scoring for the Rockets. Clay Wilson’s 55 did not count.
