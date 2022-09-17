Connellsville senior Ethan Rice navigated the recently-aerated greens at Duck Hollow Golf Club with the fewest issues Friday to win his first FCCA Golf Championship with a 3-over 73.
Rice played the front nine in 37 and scored 36 on the back. He had bogeys on the second and ninth holes on the front nine, and two bogeys and a birdie on the back nine.
“I had a steady pace going,” Rice said of his round.
As for the tough greens, Rice said, “It is what it is. I knew it wouldn’t break as much because it was so slow.”
Rice didn’t think much about winning a title. He just wanted to put together a solid round.
“I just came out and played,” said Rice. “I told my coach (Brent Rockwell) I wanted to shoot 76, but I did better than that.”
Rice and the Falcons are on a roll of late after winning the county big team title and placing themselves in position for a Section 2-AAA playoff berth with a big win on the road against Trinity on Thursday.
Connellsville has remaining matches with Ringgold and Trinity (needing a win against either to clinch a playoff berth), plus the individual section qualifier is Monday on the Falcons’ home course, Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
“That was a big one,” Rice said of the victory against Trinity. “I had a lot of adrenaline from that.
“Everything is going good now. (His game) actually came together at the right time.
“My putter is moving really good. My goal is to hit the green, two putt and get out of there.”
Rice is looking forward to the important rounds of golf over the next few days.
“It’s a good feeling, especially with the WPIALs coming up Monday,” said Rice. “I have a lot of momentum and adrenaline coming into it.”
Belle Vernon teammates Rogan Maloney and Seth Tomalski tied for second place with 77.
Tomalski was the top returning finisher from last year.
“I didn’t put much attention to (being the top returning All-County golfer). I just wanted to break last year’s score, but I didn’t,” said Tomalski, who shot 76 last year.
Tomalski felt he played a solid round of golf, except for a shot here and there.
“My driver was working, except on No. 8 (his 17th hole). I put it into the trees. I took a double bogey. Other than that, I played well,” said Tomalski. “I was striking the ball well. The wedges were working. Just a few shots messed me up.
“I was just trying to two-putt. I missed at least three birdie putts from inside 10 feet.”
As with most golfers, Maloney felt he could’ve had a lower score.
“I left some strokes out there, but my game is going in the right direction,” said Maloney. “I am able to hit driver really well. My putter needs some work.”
Belle Vernon, who won the small team title, has already clinched a Class AA team playoff berth. The Leopards travel to Uniontown Country Club Monday for the Section 8-AA individual qualifier.
“If I can grind on the putter, I should be fine. My ball-striking is where it needs to be,” said Maloney.
Brownsville’s Matthew Sethman (78), Frazier’s Nixen Erdely (78), Laurel Highlands’ Jaden Ringer (78) and Hunter Bosley (79), Connellsville’s Ethan Porreca (79), and Uniontown’s Logan Voytish (79) and Clay Dean (80) rounded out the All-County honors.
