WAYNESBURG -- The holiday atmosphere in Waynesburg's gym Thursday night was befitting a wrestling match between two of the WPIAL's top programs, and the teams didn't disappoint with visiting Connellsville riding an unanswered run, including five pins, for a 36-33 non-section victory against the Raiders.
Landon Lynn started the run for the Falcons at 107 pounds with a pin against Floyd Huff at 2:50. Lynn was leading 10-2 when he recorded the fall.
Zachary Franks needed 1:46 to record a fall against Ky Szewczyk at 113 pounds.
Connellsville coach Bill Swink felt those were the key points that swung the match.
"We thought we'd do okay at 106 and 114, but I didn't think we'd get pins," said Swink. "Zach, he just goes."
Waynesburg's Kyle Szewczyk was hoping for a more favorable outcome in the two bouts.
"We were hoping to pull out 113, but they pinned there, too. We saw 106 and 113 as toss ups," said Kyle Szewczyk, adding, "Those things happen."
Jacob Layton was leading 12-0 in his 121-pound bout when he was able to get Luke Rush on his back at 3:47.
Evan Petrovich needed only 38 seconds to pin Albert Medlen at 127 pounds.
The Falcons' Gabe Ruggieri won by forfeit at 133 pounds.
Julian Ruggieri closed the 30-point run with a pin in 2:51 against Andrew Sanders at 139 pounds. Ruggieri was ahead 10-1 when he secured the fall.
Waynesburg gamely fought back, beginning with Mac Church at 145 pounds. Church won a 10-3 decision against Lonzy Vielma. The bout was scoreless after the first period and Church led 3-1 after two periods.
Nate Jones secured a first-period pin at 152 pounds against Chad Jesko, and Jake Stephenson pinned Zeke Richey just before the end of the second period at 160 pounds.
Swink and his staff thought about shuffling the lineup with Vielma and Jesko, but didn't because of the big lead.
"Some (of the results) we expected. Some, we didn't. We were up by 24, so we kept Lonzy at 145 pounds," said Swink. "(152 pounds) didn't play out as we thought. We weren't sure at 160.
"It was close at 145 pounds, but he got the back points on the edge (of the mat)."
With the match secure, the Falcons didn't send out a wrestler at 171 pounds to give the Raiders' Rocco Welsh a forfeit.
The match began at 189 pounds and Roan Tustin spotted the Raiders the early lead when he defeated Nicholas Rohal by a 13-4 major decision.
The home team's lead grew to 9-0 when Brody Evans beat the Falcons' Chris Cook by a 25-10 technical fall in 5:18 at 215 pounds. Eli Makel won a 6-0 decision at 285 pounds against Tyler Gallais for a 12-0 advantage.
"Not giving up bonus points at the top of the order, that was good for us," said Swink.
"From 160 pounds up, we held serve," said Kyle Szewczyk.
Kyle Szewczyk noted his lineup is not quite at full strength.
"We have to get healthy. We have some injuries," said Kyle Szewczyk.
Both coaches agreed the atmosphere and the stiff competition was good for their teams at this point of the season.
"It's good to win on the road, especially down here. We'll probably see each other in the future," said Swink.
Swink pointed to the Falcons' loss to Waynesburg in the WPIAL finals last year as motivation to improve. He sees the non-section match doing the same thing for the Raiders.
"This gives them something to work for, too," said Swink.
"We will use this as a motivator," said Kyle Szewczyk. "For the last couple years, we were the No. 1 team. We were the team to beat."
