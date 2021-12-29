AVELLA -- Brownsville boys basketball coach Stewart Davis was happy with his team's win but still saw plenty for his players to work on.
The Falcons soared to a 27-7 lead in the first quarter and went on to defeat Avella, 71-46, at the Avella Christmas Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
Ayden Teeter and Antwan Black scored 15 points apiece for Brownsville (4-4) which put 10 players in the scoring column. Damarion Brown followed with nine points. Harlan Davis and Rylan Johnson added six points apiece.
Brandon Samol scored a game-high 18 points and Westley Burchianti tallied 12 points for the Eagles (1-7). Colton Burchianti chipped in with six points.
The Falcons, who were coming off a 58-49 loss to Burgettstown, had eight different players score in their big first quarter, including eight points by Black and seven by Teeter.
"It was a good rebound from Tuesday," Davis said. "Today I just wanted to focus on things we need to work on, like our rotation.
"At the beginning of the game they started off well and we used a lot of guys. Ayden should've dominated in the paint and I thought he did that in the first quarter."
Davis felt his team let its foot off the gas the rest of the way, though. Brownsville out-scored the Eagles only 44-39 over the final three periods.
"The second quarter when I put the first five back in they were scoreboard watching," Davis said. "They went out there with no energy, and they decided to do what they wanted to do. In games like that you want to remain disciplined and work on things you need to work on to get better as a team.
"I addressed that at halftime and they came out with a little more energy but still were pretty lethargic."
Davis tipped his cap to Avella's effort.
"I thought Avella matched us in the third quarter and the fourth quarter," Davis said. "At the end of the game, the way I was rotating, the chemistry was a little off. We ended up having about 30 turnovers which I'm very unhappy with."
"Tonight showed we're just not where we need to be when it comes to disciplined play."
Davis did note a few bright spots.
"It's still a good team win," Davis said. "My freshmen played really well. Antwan gave me great minutes. Trent Wible gave me great minutes.
"But after this tournament we've got a week off before we play again and there are things we need to sharpen."
The Falcons wrap up their three-game set at the Avella Christmas Tournament against Fort Cherry on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
