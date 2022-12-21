The Brownsville boys scored 34 points in the first quarter Tuesday night and rolled to a 75-30 Section 4-AAA victory at Waynesburg Central.
The Falcons (2-0, 4-1) led 58-9 at halftime and 69-15 after three quarters.
Damarion Brown led the way for Brownsville with 25 points. Harlan Davis added 13.
Alex VanSickle scored 12 and Dane Woods finished with 10 points for the Raiders (0-2, 1-7).
Washington 63, Charleroi 42 -- The Prexies returned home with a Section 4-AAA victory.
Washington (2-0, 4-2) led 13-7, 31-16 and 43-30 at the quarter breaks. Charleroi slips to 0-2 in the section and 1-7 overall.
Fort Cherry 85, Bentworth 50 -- The Rangers scored 29 points in the first quarter on their way to a Section 4-AA road victory.
Fort Cherry held quarter leads of 29-11, 47-24 and 72-33.
Landon Urcho paced the Bearcats with 21 points. Cristian May finished with 12 points.
Owen Norman scored a game-high 27 points for Fort Cherry. Evan Pond finished with 11 points and Derek Errett added 10.
Bethel Park 63, Elizabeth Forward 56 -- The Black Hawks finished strong for a non-section victory against the visiting Warriors.
Bethel Park (4-1) outscored Elizabeth Forward in the fourth quarter, 18-13.
Andrew Cook led the Warriors (2-4) with a game-high 24 points. Isaiah Turner added 21 points.
Ben Guffey paced Bethel Park with 20 points. Shawn Davis, Michael Mathias and Nick Brown all finished with 13 points.
West Mifflin 74, Connellsville 47 -- The Titans broke the game open with 28 points in the third quarter for a non-section win at Connellsville.
Anthony Piasecki led the Falcons (0-7) with a game-high 16 points. Jayden McBride added 14 points.
Todd Harrison and Jordan Lucas both scored 14 points for West Mifflin (3-4). Aaron Smith and David Fleming added 11 points apiece.
Belle Vernon 98, McKeesport 73 -- The Leopards scored at least 22 points in each quarter for a non-section home victory over the Tigers.
The game was tied at halftime, 48-48, but Belle Vernon (2-4) outscored McKeesport in the second half, 50-25.
Belle Vernon's Zion Moore poured in a game-high 36 points and pulled down five rebounds. Quinton Martin had a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds, plus three blocks. Alonzo Wade also scored double figures with 18 points.
The Leopards' Trevor Kovatch scored eight points, dished out seven assists and had three steals.
Shayne McGraw led McKeesport (1-5) with 21 points. Travarese Rowe added 11.
Greensburg Salem 75, Ringgold 70 -- The Golden Lions rallied in the fourth quarter for a non-section victory against the visiting Rams.
Greensburg Salem (1-5) led 23-9 after the first quarter and 34-28 at halftime. Ringgold surged into a 55-50 lead with a 27-16 advantage in the third quarter.
Daryl Tolliver paced Ringgold (0-5) with a game-high 23 points. Lorenzo Glasser finished with 20 points.
Braedon Leatherman scored 22 and Ryan Burkart finished with 20 points for Greensburg Salem.
Propel Braddock Hills 80, West Greene 55 -- The Pioneers led 18-15 after the first quarter, but the visitors rallied for a 31-29 halftime lead and then put the game away with a big second half for a non-section road victory.
Propel Braddock Hills (4-3) held a 49-26 advantage in the final 16 minutes.
Lane Allison led West Greene (1-6) with a game-high 30 points.
Giontae Clemmons paced the visitors with 24 points. Benjamin Mayhew scored 23 points and Patrick Panichella added 13.
Girls basketball
Greensburg Central Catholic 55, Monessen 29 -- The visiting Lady Centurions scored 24 points in the second quarter to pull away for a non-section victory at Monessen.
Hailey Johnson scored eight points for the Lady Greyhounds (2-3).
Avery Davis (14), Mya Morgan (13), and Erica Gribble (12) finished in double figures for Greensburg C.C.
California 62, Jefferson-Morgan 16 -- The Lady Trojans rolled to a non-section road victory at Jefferson-Morgan.
California (4-4) led 21-7, 38-14 and 56-16 at the quarter breaks.
Rakiyah Porter paced California with a game-high 15 points. Addison Gregory finished with 14 points and Sam Smichnik added 10.
Kayla Larkin scored eight points for Jefferson-Morgan (0-7).
Albert Gallatin 61, Waynesburg Central 27 -- The Lady Colonials held the visiting Lady Raiders to single digits in each quarter to breeze to a non-section home victory.
Albert Gallatin led 9-7 after the first quarter and extended the advantage to 23-14. The Lady Colonials put the game out of reach with a 24-7 advantage in the third quarter.
Courtlyn Turner scored a game-high 20 points for Albert Gallatin. Mya Glisan finished with 16 points.
The Lady Raiders' Kaley Rohanna finished with seven points. Addison Blair and Peyton Cowell both scored six points.
South Allegheny 53, Mount Pleasant 42, OT -- The Lady Vikings' Tiffany Zelmore poured in a game-high 31 points, but the Lady Gladiators outscored Mount Pleasant in the overtime, 13-2, for the non-section win.
Mount Pleasant (3-2) rallied in the fourth quarter, 11-8, to force overtime.
Angelina Cortazza (15), Ella Lotz (12), Kaelin Thomas (10), and Emily Beaumont (10) all scored in double figures for South Allegheny (3-2).
Women's basketball
Hiram 74, Waynesburg 39 -- Hiram closed the first quarter on a 13-2 run for a 20-10 lead on its way to a non-conference road victory.
Avery Robinson led the Yellow Jackets (1-9) with 12 points. Brownsville graduate Emma Seto grabbed nine rebounds.
