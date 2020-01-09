The Connellsville wrestling team rolled to a 59-3 Section 2-AAA (2B) victory Wednesday on Senior Night over visiting McKeesport.
Jared Keslar (145), Curtis Avellanet (285), Casper Hinklie (160), Chad Ozias (106), Jace Ross (120), and Zachary Bigam (132) all won by fall. George Shultz (152) and Mason Prinkey (113) won by forfeit.
Dakoda Rodgers (195) secured a technical fall and Hunter Claycomb (126) and Kyle Trout (138) won by decision.
Bouts at 170 and 182 pounds were not contested.
