Ruggieri places 8th in state tournament

Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

Connellsville’s Gabriel Ruggieri positions West Allegheny’s Matt Pfeffer for a first-period pin in the WPIAL Class AAA Team Wrestling Tournament quarterfinals at Connellsville on Feb. 1. Ruggieri placed eighth in the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling championship.

 Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

Connellsville senior Gabriel Ruggieri closed his career with the Falcons with an eighth-place finish Saturday in the PIAA Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championship at the Giant Center.

