Connellsville and Southmoreland played to a 225-225 tie Friday afternoon at Pleasant Valley Golf Club, and since it was a non-section match the coaches opted not to play out the two-man, two-hole playoff.
The Scotties’ Clay Sipple was medalist with 2-over 37 and Benjamin Zimmerman finished with 39. Austin Goehring (41), Tyler Rollinson (53), and Vinny Ledbetter (55) rounded out the scoring for Southmoreland (2-3-1).
Zak Koslosky was the low man for the Falcons (2-4-1) with 5-over 40. Gage Goodwin (43), Nick Snyder (47), Aidan Kosisko (48), and Evan Means (49) also counted in Connellsville’s final score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.