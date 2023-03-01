Connellsville rolled into next week's PIHL D2 Division playoffs with a 14-2 road victory against Trinity at Printscape Arena at Southpointe Tuesday in the regular season finale.
Wednesday, March 1, 2023 1:41 PM
Connellsville rolled into next week's PIHL D2 Division playoffs with a 14-2 road victory against Trinity at Printscape Arena at Southpointe Tuesday in the regular season finale.
The Falcons (12-5-0-0-1) finish second in the Blue Division with 25 points and will host Neshannock on March 7 at 7:15 p.m. at The Ice Mine.
Trinity closes without a win, finishing with an 0-18-0-0-0 record.
Connellsville put the game away in the first period with eight goals. Titan Beckerleg scored a pair of power play goals, and Ian Zerecheck, Cam White, Jesse Hodge, Max Sokol, Carm Galderisi V, and Matty Smith all had one goals.
Hodge netted a short-handed goal and Max Sokol scored his second in the second period.
Max Sokol completed his hat trick in the third period. Evan Sokol scored a power play goal and even strength goal, and Trey Cook closed the scoring with a power play goal.
Jonathan Holland and Austin Koposko shared goaltending duties for Connellsville. Holland made 15 saves in 46:11 of action, while Koposko didn't see a shot in 4:49 in the net.
Trinity's Kirsten Lallone stopped 16 of 30 shots.
