CONNELLSVILLE — The Connellsville boys were solid throughout the lineup Tuesday afternoon to remain undefeated in Section 2-AAA track & field action with a 97-43 victory over visiting Laurel Highlands.
Connellsville improves to 2-0 in the section and 2-2 overall. Laurel Highlands goes to 0-2 in the section.
Ky’ron Craggette led the charge on the track for the Falcons with first-place finishes in the 100 (11.4) and 200 (23.8), and the senior anchored the winning 400 relay (46.89).
“My time was alright in the 100. We had our best time of the year in the 400 relay,” said Craggette.
The 400 relay ran unopposed for the second meet in a row, making it tough to gauge any progress.
“It’s pretty hard. You don’t know what your real time is. You have no one to compete against,” explained Craggette.
Craggette transferred into Connellsville last year, so he lost his junior year in track because of the pandemic.
“I’m feeling a little sluggish. It was a waste of a year, basically,” said Craggette.
Craggette has times he hopes to reach by the end of the season.
“I want to try to get 11.2 (seconds) in the 100. Hand time or FAT (electronic) time, it doesn’t matter,” said Craggette. “I want to run anything under 23 (seconds) in the 200 and get our relay down to 43, 44 seconds.”
Although the calendar is still in the first week of April, the track schedule is around the midpoint of the season.
“I go meet by meet. I want to get a faster time in every meet,” said Craggette. “As long as I beat my time from last week, I’m good.”
Zach Bigam (1,600, 4:52; 3,200, 11:00), Nathan Reese (discus, 105-5; shot put, 41-6), Drake Bryner (400, 57.0), Seth Basinger (800, 2:16), and Nick Rohal (javelin, 120-5) also had individual first-place finishes for the Falcons.
Ben Zavatchan, Tanner Ambrisco, Seth Durst and Basinger won the 3,200 relay in 12:30. Dylan Marchewka, Greg Lincoln, Ethan Kish and Craggette clocked 46.89 to win the 400 relay.
Connellsville’s Bryner, Rohal, Kasey Stanton and Zavatchan closed the meet by winning the 1,600 relay in 11 minutes.
The Mustangs’ Hunter Kooser had a productive afternoon by winning the long jump (18-5), triple jump (38-10), and high jump (6-1). He also competed in the javelin.
“I wanted to win all my events,” the freshman said of his approach to the meet. “I was a little sore in the javelin. I did not do as well. All the other events, I did decent.
“It’s me vs. myself, not getting complacent and jumping like I’ve been taught to jump.”
Kooser has high goals for his events.
“I want to clear 6-5 in the high jump by the end season. I want to keep getting better in the long jump,” said Kooser.
The Mustangs’ Vincent Blout swept the hurdles, winning the 110 high hurdles in 18.40 seconds and the 300 intermediate hurdles in 47 seconds.
