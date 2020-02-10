Connellsville outscored host Albert Gallatin by a combined 23 points in the second and third quarters in rolling to a 65-44 victory in a non-section boys basketball game Monday night.
Kade Musgrove and Josh Maher delivered a strong one-two punch for the playoff-bound Falcons (8-14) with 20 points apiece and Josh Goodwin added 12 points.
The Colonials (6-15) led 18-16 after the opening frame but Connellsville surged to leads of 34-26 by halftime and 50-29 after three quarters.
Dylan Shea and Nate English each scored nine points for AG.
