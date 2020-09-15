BULLSKIN TWP. — The Connellsville boys golf team had an opportunity to pull to .500 in Section 2-AAA Monday afternoon, but the Falcons settled for a split in their triangular against Uniontown and Albert Gallatin at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
The Falcons defeated the Colonials, 223-248, and fell to the Red Raiders, 212-223. Connellsville goes to 2-4 in the section and 2-5-1 overall.
Uniontown makes the turn in the section schedule undefeated, improving to 5-0 in the section and 6-0 overall. Albert Gallatin goes to 2-3 in the section and 2-4 overall.
Gage Goodwin and Ethan Rice shared low honors for the Falcons with 6-over 41.
The pair, along with Zak Koslosky’s 45, had Connellsville positioned for a possible upset of Uniontown, but the back end of the Red Raiders’ lineup came through to preserve their undefeated season.
Goodwin said he was a couple rolls of the ball away from breaking 40.
“I had two putts fall one rotation short (of falling into the cup). The one on No. 7 was for birdie and No. 8 was a bogey putt,” explained Goodwin. “My round was pretty decent. It was only those two putts that killed it. It’s just the little things that get me.
“Those little things cost me at least three shots.”
Goodwin has steadily improved through the season, and he credited work with coach Brent Rockwell for his improvement.
“Coach and myself worked on chipping and putting (after the last match). It got me at least two strokes today,” said Goodwin. “I hope it will get me down a little more into the 30s.”
The golfers have two big individual challenges in the next week with the annual county tournament on Friday and the section tournament on Monday. Both will be held at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
“I hope to make all-county this time. The (target score) is 81 for the section tournament. That’s something I could do,” closed Goodwin.
Aidan Kosisko (54) and Jake Pirl (42) closed out the scoring for the Falcons. Rylan Keslar’s 57 wasn’t used.
The Red Raiders’ Adena Rugola and Albert Gallatin’s Matt Karpeal shared medalist honors at 5-over 40.
Gage Brugger finished with 42, Logan Voytish and Michael Mercadante both shot 43, and Nate Moody closed out the scoring rounds with 44. Maddie Myers’ 45 was not used.
Voytish was able to do some adjustments on the fly to help right his game as the round progressed.
“I hooked clubs a little bit on the first three holes, but I ironed that out,” explained Voytish. “It was a bunch of nit-picky things. I rimmed out four putts.”
The finish Monday was one of Voytish’s higher scores for the season, but the freshman expects to turn things around this week.
“I’m usually in the 38-39-40 range. I’ve shot 43 in the last two matches,” said Voytish. “I have some high expectations (Tuesday) at Ringgold. I’m due for a 37 or 38. I know I’m getting there.
“There’s no panic. Honestly, the way I’m playing, it’s just an easy fix here and there.”
Jacob Elias (46), Clayton Watson (53), Paige Metts (53), and Kohl Felio (56) rounded out the scoring for the Colonials (2-3, 2-4).
Elias had a solid round last week with 40 against Laurel Highlands, but slipped a bit in Monday’s match against Connellsville.
“It could’ve been better. What saved me was putting was pretty good,” said Elias. “I had a double (bogey) on No. 7, but stuck it five inches away from the flag on No. 8 and parred it. That was a lifesaver.
“I shot 40 in the last match. I was in a zone. Today, I was scrambling for bogey.”
Elias, too, said work with coach Bernie Wydo is slowing paying dividends.
“I slowed down my back swing a little bit. Coach Wydo told me to slow my swing down,” said Elias.
Elias is looking for successful tournaments in the next week on his home course, depending on how he plays the back nine holes.
“I’ve never played good on the back at Duck Hollow. If I shot 45 on the back, I’d be in good shape,” said Elias.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.