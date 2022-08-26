With the football program on life support, the Brownsville Area School District’s administration and athletic department decided a change was needed.
It was decided that the Brownsville High School football program would exit the WPIAL and play an independent schedule for at least the 2022 and 2023 seasons to revive a program that has had two or fewer wins in 16 consecutive seasons.
Following the same path as two fellow Fayette County programs — Albert Gallatin and Uniontown — and Butler, Brownsville is the fourth program to pull out of the WPIAL and go independent.
While not everyone is in favor, school officials are resolute that this way was the only realistic path forward to save Falcons’ football.
After last season, Brownsville’s school board approved the decision to make a “last-resort move for the football program,” said Skooter Roebuck, Brownsville’s long-time baseball coach and athletic director. “I just think it was time. We thought we were seriously in danger of losing our program.
“Prior to that, it was like I know things are bad and we’re not competing. I wasn’t sure this was the best option. During the 2021 season, the way the numbers were at practices, we were afraid we wouldn’t have a football program if we didn’t try something.”
Brian Gates, the Falcons’ coach in 2021, opposed the move and resigned.
Roebuck said he met with the administration and it was determined the new head coach would be someone who worked in the district.
“We talked with anyone who previously coached football here and asked them all to attend a meeting,” Roebuck explained. “Ten people attended and we offered every one of them the job. They all said they would help but didn’t want to be a head coach.
“Our superintendent (Dr. Keith Hartbauer, a former football coach himself) looked at me and said: ‘I guess you’re the coach.’
“This is one last-ditch effort to save Brownsville football. We felt going independent and maybe becoming more competitive would get kids interested in football again.”
While the participation numbers aren’t great, Roebuck is taking a step-by-step approach in this rebuild.
Brownsville is will open with WPIAL Class A Bentworth and will play home and away games with Uniontown and also will play Albert Gallatin and teams from other districts, including Carrick, Meyersdale, Berlin Brothersvalley and Shadyside (Ohio), Roebuck said.
In 2021, the Falcons started with around 25 players.
“We had about 23 or 24 at camp, then we lost a couple there, then we lost a couple with bumps and bruises. When you start getting beat by 50-60 points, you lose a few more kids,” Roebuck explained.
The Falcons would like to follow Albert Gallatin’s path back. The Colonials were the first to take the independent route and they have seen positive results. Albert Gallatin’s roster and following have grown with season records of 5-3, 5-1 and 6-2 in 2021.
The Falcons have a combined record of 15-130 since posting a 4-5 mark in 2005. Brownsville was 0-7 last year, including a forfeit loss.
“I talked to kids in the hall about playing football,” Roebuck said. “I know we have kids who are interested in football and others in the school who could help our team.
“We just want to try and build (participation) back up and maybe at some point get it to a stage where we could jump back into the WPIAL.”
The Falcons do have some players who Roebuck is counting on to provide leadership and solid play.
That group includes Mario Grayson, Michael Ulery and quarterback Harlen Davis.
Roebuck, while entering his first season as football coach, is starting his 30th year as baseball coach and 20th as athletic director.
He’s sold the sport as a way to increase athletic skills, have fun and get into shape.
“All we’ve talked about this summer is competing, competing against one another in drills, in anything,” Roebuck said. “We want them to just compete hard in everything they do.
“We’re going to find a way to adapt to the numbers we have. We are going to give this our best shot. Honestly, I don’t know what to think.”
Whatever the result, Roebuck is confident Brownsville is moving forward with football in the best interest of the district, players and community.
“You have people on both sides, but this was the first year that I think a majority of the parents were on board with moving out of the WPIAL,” Roebuck said. “We saw a definite increase in backing that decision.
“We need everyone’s support to bring this back.”
