Brownsville’s once proud football program has fallen on hard times.
Several coaches have tried to revive it in the last decade and a half, unsuccessfully. Ramont Small coached the Falcons to a 0-7 record in the COVID-19 season of 2020 before stepping down after one year.
Before that Scott Fichter had a two-year reign and the team went 2-8 in 2019, only the fourth time the Falcons have won more than one game since 2010. But Fichter left following that season.
Brownsville was 4-5 back in 2005 under coach Andy Assad, the last time it won more that twice in a campaign. Since then the Falcons have a combined record of 15-123.
Brownsville hasn’t qualified for the WPIAL playoffs since 2000 under the late Don Bartolomucci.
Brian Gates hopes to change all that. The Brownsville graduate was hired recently to replace Small as the Falcons head coach.
Gates has a connection to past Brownsville glory. He attended Brownsville when Bartolomucci was still coach and was a four-sport star for the Falcons, playing football, basketball, baseball and track & field.
Most notably Gates was a member of the Falcons’ 2001 WPIAL championship basketball team.
“My brother and I were both on that team, I was a freshman and he was a senior,” Gates recalled.
Gates has had several stints as an assistant football coach at Brownsville and Frazier, including two years with the Falcons under Fichter, but is stepping into a head coaching role for the first time.
“When I found out that things didn’t go very well there last season, I came back and was thankful to be hired,” said Gates, who hopes to instill a positive attitude.
“I’m from the area and from what I can see, the team, the school, the community, they’re all used to losing. They’ve lost their winning way and that’s something me and my staff are definitely trying to change, and implement a winning culture.
“The winning instinct needs to come back like we used to have in the late ‘80s, the ‘90s and the early 2000s.”
Gates feels he can get the ball rolling in the right direction.
“We’re excited to get the program back on track,” he said. “Our goal is to get the community involved and we’re going to get the school involved. The bad attitudes are out of here now. We’re going to make sure we turn things around.
“If you have a good football team it helps the whole school out.”
Gates has already put together most of his coaching staff.
“I have a defensive coach, Marquis Martin, who I trust 100 percent who is already working on our new defense,” Gates said. “He played at Cal U. He’s from the McKeesport area and comes over from West Mifflin. He’s a very intelligent, very good coach. He knows what he’s doing.”
Gates feels he’s added a key offensive member to his staff in Austin Brooks.
“I’ve got an offensive line coach,” Gates said. “Any more that’s like finding a unicorn. Coach Brooks is going to play a big part in getting our linemen to get the basics down, and moving on from there. I’ve coached for about nine years now and I think only about two or three years we had a legitimate line coach. They’re hard to find.”
Gates hopes to have an offense with multiple weapons.
“We’d like to spread the ball around as much as possible to every athlete,” he said. “The sad thing is there are a ton of athletes in that school, they just don’t believe in themselves or they don’t want to put the time in to get better.
“When it comes down to it, especially on offense, we’re going to take what we have and are going to implement the best system for that personnel. I’m not going to try to fit the square peg in the round hole.”
Gates likes what he’s seen up to now from the players who’ve already committed to the football program.
“So far, even with spring sports going on, I have been pleasantly surprised with the weight room turnout,” Gates said. “Some of those guys will go to baseball and when that’s over they work their way into the weight room. Those guys are very dedicated, I give them credit for doing that.
“So far the attitude and the mentality has been tremendous. At the moment I have no complaints.”
Gates isn’t one to insist his football players stick with that sport all year round.
“As soon as I got hired, the following Monday they started spring sports,” Gates said. “That was encouraged. Play baseball, play track, get into other sports, too. It’s a great thing.”
Gates was on both the baseball and track teams the spring of his senior year.
“I was recruited and played football at Duquesne in college, but I keep telling everyone they found me because of track,” Gates pointed out. “They looked at my times and then asked for some film, so we gave them that. They checked me out and said we can use him on the football team.
“There are a lot of athletes nowadays who say, ‘Well, I only play basketball’ or ‘I only play baseball.’ Sometimes its good for you to get your name out there no matter what sport it is because you never know who’s watching or when they’re watching.”
Gates and his wife Janelle have been married for eight years and have two sons, Brantley, 8, and Jep, 5.
Gates has used the Falcons’ 2001 WPIAL championship banner as inspiration for his players when he was an assistant coach and will continue to do so now.
“Whenever we would get into the gym and do running drills or agility drills, I always point out, ‘Hey, that’s my team’s banner up there,’” Gates said. “That’s what you want to strive for. I tell them if I come back 30 years from now, that banner will still be there. I take pride in that.
“We want to bring that feeling back here. We want to shift the attitude from negativity to being positive. I know we can do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.