A trio of Connellsville hockey players were all set to play in national tournaments in early April, only to have the 2020 Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championships cancelled over concerns with the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
McKenzie Grimm, Dylan Brooks and Milan Deffibaugh all were on teams that qualified as Pennsylvania state champions. All three national championships were to be held on April 2-6.
Grimm and the Steel City Selects qualified for the USA Hockey Tier II National Championships by winning the Mid American District Championships on March 7-8 held in Cleveland, Ohio. The Steel City Selects are independent and play against other 14U AAA/AA teams from the Midwest, East Coast and Canada, and were ranked eighth in the nation heading into the national tournament with an overall record of 39-9-4.
Deffibaugh and the Pittsburgh Predators, an 18U AA Hybrid squad coached by Todd Thomas, secured their spot in the national tournament by winning the Mid-Am District Championship. The Predators were ranked 28th in the country at the end of the season with an overall mark of 41-19-5.
The junior led the Falcons in scoring in the 2019-20 season with 22 points (13 goals, 9 assists) in 18 games.
Brooks and the Steel City Ice Renegades, the 14U 2005 Birth Year team coached by Pat Martin, secured their birth into the national tournament in Kalamazoo, Mich., by winning the USA Mid-AM District Pennsylvania State Championship, The Ice Renegades defeated the Pittsburgh Icemen, 3-1, in the title game.
The squad also won the PAHL (Pittsburgh Amateur Hockey League) season and playoff championships. The Steel City Ice Renegades 14U AA squad were ranked No. 1 in Pennsylvania and 22nd in the country with a record of 43-11-4.
Brooks, a freshman defenseman, played for the Falcons, logging two points (1 goal, 1 assist) in 16 games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.