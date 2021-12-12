Chad Ozias, Evan Petrovich and Hunter Claycomb all won titles Saturday to lead Connellsville to the team championship at the Eastern Area Invitational Tournament hosted by Gateway.
Ozias won the 138-pound crown. Petrovich wrestled to first place at 113 pounds, and Claycomb finished first at 172 pounds.
Ethan Ansell (152) and Jared Keslar (160) placed second. Gabriel Ruggieri (132), George Shultz (189), and Lonzy Vielma (145) finished third. Chad Jesko (152) and Tyler Gallis (285) both placed fourth.
Several local teams participated in the Chartiers-Houston Invitational.
Beth-Center had the top finish in eighth place with 105 points. Kyle McCollum won the 138-pound crown. Trevor Pettit (160) and Tyler Berish (152) both finished second. Alston Csutoros placed sixth at 189 pounds.
Bentworth was 12th in the team standings with 77 points. Chris Vargo won the title at 126 pounds. Max Ivcic (106) and Vitali Daniels (215) both finished second.
Jefferson-Morgan's Chase Frameli finished second at 145 pounds. The Rockets were 15th in the team standings with 62½ points.
Albert Gallatin was 19th with 49 points. Shawn Loring was the lone Colonial in the medal round, finishing fourth at 285 pounds.
West Greene placed 21st with 42 points. Dalton Lucey finished sixth at 132 pounds.
Elizabeth Forward finished 22nd with 39½ points. Dylan Bruce placed second at 126 pounds. Caden Brock finished sixth at 152 pounds.
