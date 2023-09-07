Matthew Sethman shot 4-over 40 Wednesday afternoon in Brownsville’s 235-240 Section 3-AA road victory against Jefferson-Morgan at Greene County Country Club.
Daniel Sethman finished with 41 for the Falcons (3-5, 3-6). Rylan Johnson shot 48, Ben Vojacek carded 49, and Ava Rohland closed the scoring with 57. Larry Murphy’s 62 did not count.
Clay Wilson had medalist honors for the Rockets (3-5, 4-5) with 3-over 39. Urijah Teasdale (44), Brock Bayles (45), Brendan Wood (55), and Grant Hathaway (57) rounded out the scoring. Dayten Marion’s 58 wasn’t used.
Mount Pleasant 198, Connellsville 242 — Ryan Karfelt fired an even-par 35 to lead the Vikings to a non-section road victory at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Colin Hayes shot 36 and Aydan Gross carded 38 for Mount Pleasant (7-2). Ryan McKula (44) and Tanner Frye (45) also counted in the final score.
Hunter Konieczny was the low golfer for the Falcons (7-2) with 45. Nicky Farrell (48), Christian Burd (52), Connor Cook (50), and Nate Oswald (47) closed the scoring.
Beth-Center 229, Avella 234 — The Bulldogs took a break from section play for non-section victory over the Eagles at Chippewa Golf Course.
Parker Amos was the low golfer for Beth-Center (2-9) with 5-over 41. Luke Amon had 46, Karson Keys shot 47, and Sonya Peterson finished with 45. Jordan Lowman and Nick Wrenshaw both shot 50.
Bryce Wright had medalist honors for Avella (1-3) with 4-over 39.
Bentworth 228, Burgettstown 229 — The Bearcats edged the visiting Blue Devils for a non-section home win at Chippewa Golf Course.
Blake Reed was medalist for Bentworth (2-7) with 4-over 39. Ross Skerbetz shot 41, Sam Wade and Trent Wolpink both carded 47, and Jacob Burt closed the scoring with 54.
Manny Enos was the low man for Burgettstown (2-5) with 40.
Penn-Trafford 175, Connellsville 216 — The Lady Warriors were tough at home for a Section 3-AAA victory at Manor Valley Golf Course.
Katie Atz was the low golfer for Connellsville with 49. Paiton Ulery shot 50, Rylee Leasher had 52, and Abby Humbert finished with 65.
Penn-Trafford’s Antolena Damico had medalist honors with 40. Amanda Bobish (41), Erin Driscoll (49), and Saylor Kaminski (45) counted in the final score.
