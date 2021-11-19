Belle Vernon and Elizabeth Forward are one step away from playing for a WPIAL football championship at Heinz Field.
A familiar foe stands in each team’s path tonight.
The top-seeded Leopards (9-0) take on No. 5 Thomas Jefferson (8-2) in a Class 4A semifinal at West Mifflin High School. Fourth-seeded EF (9-2) meets No. 1 Central Valley (11-0) in a Class 3A semifinal battle of Warriors at West Allegheny High School.
Belle Vernon defeated the visiting Jaguars on Sept. 24, 28-21, in a Big Eight Conference showdown thanks to two late, long touchdown runs by spectacular quarterback Devin Whitlock.
The Leopards defeating TJ in the regular season has not been uncommon under coach Matt Humbert. Coach Bill Cherpak’s Jaguars have lost only six conference games since 2015 and half of those have been to Belle Vernon.
The postseason has been a different story. Thomas Jefferson is 2-0 against Humbert’s squad in the WPIAL playoffs, defeating the Leopards 27-0 in the 2017 semifinals and 41-7 in the 2019 championship game.
Humbert was well aware of that fact after Belle Vernon’s earlier win over TJ this year.
“It is bittersweet because there is so much football left,” Humbert said at the time. “The irony is we have been through this story before where we get them in the regular season and then the postseason is a different animal.
“I think we need to hone in on what we are doing and get better each week because we know the real season begins in November.”
Since that game, Belle Vernon has won by an average score of 46.2-12.4. After receiving a first-round bye, the Leopards romped over No. 8 New Castle in last week’s quarterfinals, 45-20.
Thomas Jefferson finished third in the Big Eight after suffering a second conference loss, 42-28 at McKeesport, on Oct. 22. The Jaguars have won their two playoff games handily, 41-0 over Indiana and 42-14 over previously undefeated and fourth-seeded Hampton, 42-14.
Belle Vernon hopes to have star running back Quinton Martin for a full game this time. In the first meeting with TJ, Martin suffered a knee injury and missed almost the entire second half.
The winner faces either No. 3 McKeesport or No. 2 Aliquippa who face off in the other semifinal. The Tigers beat Armstrong, 41-7, in the quarterfinals while the Quips gradually pulled away for a 36-0 win over Laurel Highlands.
“It’s going to be tough,” Aliquippa coach Mike Warfield said of facing the Tigers. “We got to see a little bit of them. That wing-T is tough to stop. They’re good at it. They come out of there flying. We’re going to really have to be disciplined.”
The Class 4A championship game is scheduled to be played at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Heinz Field.
A year ago, Elizabeth Forward rolled to an unbeaten regular season and was 8-0 after two playoff wins before falling to Central Valley in the WPIAL final, 35-0. Central Valley went on to win the PIAA championship and finished 12-0.
The CV Warriors (11-0) are riding an impressive 23-game winning streak with their last loss coming against Wyoming Area, 21-14, in the 2019 state final.
“They’ve been No. 1 in the state for two or three years and they are very talented,” EF coach Mike Collodi said. “I really don’t talk much about Central Valley to be honest. We’re just focusing on ourselves and what we need to do. Last year we were coming out of a battle with North Catholic (17-0 win in the semifinals) and a couple of our key players were injured going into Central Valley. That’s no excuse and they’re obviously a great team.
“We’re healthy now. We just need to play at our best and do all the little things, fundamentals, and don’t let the stage be too big. They know what’s at stake, a trip to Heinz Field. We just want to do what we do, which is play fast and play physical. That’s what we preach.”
Elizabeth Forward (9-2) opened the season 1-2 but since then has reeled off eight wins in a row, including a 14-6 victory over Freeport in last week’s quarterfinals.
“We’re a completely different team than we were the first couple weeks of the season,” Collodi said. “Injuries and inexperience hurt us early on. We were missing four two-way starters in one of those losses. We’re a young team but, overall, we’ve matured tremendously since then.
“We definitely got on a roll. We’re humming pretty good and the kids are believing.”
Time of possession will be a key factor in the game, according to Collodi.
“We want to control the ball and keep their high-powered offense off the field. No turnovers is a key. Against Freeport we turned the ball over three times. We can’t accord to do that in this game.
“We want to have sustained drives and come up with points every time we touch the ball, whether it be a touchdown or field goal. That’s what we have to do on offense.
“On defense, we’ve got to tackle. Last year we didn’t tackle well. They have probably the best running back in Western Pennsylvania (Landon Alexander) and he runs hard, he’s fast and has great vision. We’ve got gang tackle him because he never goes down on first contact. We’re really preaching flying to the ball and trying to create turnovers as well.”
EF’s top offensive players are quarterback Zion White, running backs DaVontay Brownfield and Kyle Flournoy and wide receiver Zach Boyd.
“We have a lot of weapons,” Collodi said. “We have two strong runners that we try to give equal touches. Zion is a heck of a quarterback. He’s big, has a strong arm and is very cerebral. We ask him to do a lot of different things. Zach has scored a bunch of touchdowns in different ways.”
One talented player Elizabeth Forward will be without is two-way starter Johnny DiNapoli, a junior transfer from East Allegheny who has been ruled ineligible for the postseason by the WPIAL.
“Johnny is one heck of a player,”Collodi said. “Quite frankly, I don’t understand the ruling behind it. It’s unfortunate. But it’s our next-man-up mentality. We know we don’t have him so the next man has to step up.”
The winner will play either No. 2 North Catholic or No. 3 Avonworth in the Class 3A final, scheduled for noon on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Heinz Field.
