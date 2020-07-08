Mike Bosnic saw something almost immediately in a young quarterback named Zack Swartz.
“I can remember back the first day he came to practice and we saw him throw the ball and some of the plays he was able to make,” said the Washington head coach. “Even as a freshman we knew he was going to be a really special player.”
Bosnic’s assessment from 2016 proved to be correct.
Swartz turned out to be the most prolific quarterback in the Prexies’ 118-year history and during his senior year this past fall he became only the third quarterback in WPIAL history to throw for over 6,000 yards (6,204) and rush for over 2,000 yards (2,396) in a career. He also led Washington to the 2017 WPIAL Class AA championship.
That made his uncle very proud. Swartz is Bosnic’s nephew.
“Zack has always made me really proud, not only for how well he’s done athletically but academically and also the person that he is,” said Bosnic, who is an Albert Gallatin graduate who formerly was head football coach at Carmichaels.
With the outstanding statistics he has compiled — he holds the school single-season and career records for passing yards and touchdown passes, among other marks — one would think that Swartz would be seeking to continue his football career in college.
That isn’t the case for Washington’s Class of 2020 valedictorian with a 4.4 QPA, who said he wants to be a doctor.
“He got accepted into the WVU medical honors program,” said Bosnic, who is a Pitt graduate and was coach Walt Harris’ very first recruit when he took over the Panthers football program. “Zack had some opportunities in football, he talked to some coaches, Division-I and Division II. After he weighed all his options and kind of looked at things, he realized how much work he has ahead of him and I think he’s decided he’s going to focus on academics.”
So Swartz will be headed to Morgantown, West Virginia.
“It was an interesting road,” Swartz said of the path to his final decision. “At the end of the day I knew that my focus had to be in school. I want to study biochemistry so I can be a doctor because that’s my true passion. I’m interested in medicine and biology and things of that nature.”
Swartz, who also played basketball and was on the track & field team at Washington, said he enjoyed his time on the football field playing for his uncle.
“Our relationship was pretty good,” said Swartz, the son of Paul and Kelly Swartz. “There were times when he was a little more rough on me than other people but I couldn’t have expected anything less.”
Bosnic admitted as much.
“I’ve always been pretty tough on him,” Bosnic said. “Because he was my nephew, I could be a little harder on him and set the tone and the discipline for the whole team. But he handled it all really well.”
Swartz went to school at Laurel Highlands until a change in his father’s job forced his family to move. With his dad working in Zelienople and his mom in Uniontown, Washington became an accommodating center point for the two and Swartz enrolled at Wash High.
Swartz played sparingly as a freshman, completing 2 of 7 passes for 58 yards, one touchdown and one interception while running 21 times for 155 yards and four touchdowns.
The next year he stepped into the starting job of a senior-laden team with high expectations. He handled the pressure extremely well and the Prexies flourished, rolling to an undefeated regular season.
His first postseason start resulted in a 42-9 win over Freedom and the Prexies steamrolled East Allegheny as well, 54-7, in the WPIAL quarterfinals. After a close, 19-14 victory over Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic in the semifinals, Washington pulled away from Steel Valley for a 37-10 win in the WPIAL Class AA championship game at Robert Morris University, giving Bosnic his first district title.
The Prexies lost to Wilmington in the PIAA playoffs, 49-42. Swartz ended the season having connected on 101 of 181 passes for 2,009 yards and 28 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He added 81 rushing attempts for 400 yards and four touchdowns.
“To be able to step in as a sophomore, be composed and lead our program to a WPIAL championship was, obviously, a great accomplishment,” Bosnic said. “He broke the school single-season passing record for yards and touchdowns and just had a great year.”
Swartz recalled his first year as a starter.
“It was a role that I had to assume even as a sophomore and I just did it,” he said. “We had a very strong class of senior leadership that year. We knew that we were a special team and we could do big things. We had full confidence that we’d be able to make it to the WPIAL championship.”
The on-field celebration following the game, which included a big hug with Bosnic, is one of Swartz’ fondest memories.
“It was amazing,” Swartz said. “There are really no words to describe a moment like that. It was just special.”
Washington went 10-2 the next year, falling to Steel Valley in the quarterfinals. Swartz broke his own single-season school record with 2,285 passing yards, completing 126 of 184 throws, and added 725 yards and 13 touchdowns on 83 rushing attempts.
“He actually played his junior season with a separated shoulder,” Bosnic pointed out. “To put up those kind of numbers said a lot about what kind of kid he is.”
This past fall Swartz guided Washington to its second undefeated regular season in three years and into another WPIAL final where the Prexies fell to Avonworth. He had to make an adjustment to his game during a season-opening 48-21 win at his old school, Laurel Highlands.
“We lost our go-to running back Dylan Asbury in that first game, and Zack stepped up and helped us as far as running the ball more after that,” Bosnic explained. “His passing yards went down some but I think Zack really had probably his best year overall.”
Swartz hit on 110 of 174 passes for 1,852 yards and 22 touchdowns with four interceptions, and ran wild, rushing for 1,116 yards and 26 touchowns on 143 carries.
“It was hard for our team to recuperate from that and it was just a role I had to assume,” Swartz said of the early-season injury to Asbury. “I had to become more of a dynamic quarterback who could not only pass but transition to being more of a runner as well.”
Swartz had no qualms about tucking the ball in and taking off.
“It’s probably one my favorite aspects of football is running the ball,” he said.
When his senior season was over, Swartz’ final career numbers were astounding. He completed 339 of 546 passes (62 percent) for 6,204 yards and 79 touchdowns with only 20 interceptions, plus 328 carries for 2,396 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns. That’s a combined 8,600 yards and 126 touchdowns.
Even Swartz has a hard time comprehending those incredible statistics.
“To look at these numbers, I don’t even know if the full effect of what I’ve done has even hit me yet, to be honest,” Swartz said. “You think about how many teams there are in the WPIAL and how many great quarterbacks have gone through there, to be one of only three quarterbacks in WPIAL history to do that, it’s amazing to me.”
Despite all those mind-numbing numbers, there’s another statistic Swartz prefers to focus on. His team’s overall record under his direction was 36-4.
“I’m very proud of that,” Swartz said. “That’s the bottom line.”
Swartz now looks to enter college. His brother Jacob was a former teammate at Washington and now attends Washington & Jefferson College.
“He’s on their pre-med track as well,” Swartz said of his brother.
While his football career is now over, Swartz felt the sport has helped improve him overall as a person.
“The sport taught me a lot,” he said. “It taught me about discipline, how to be a leader and how to show others, and lead by example.”
Swartz admits he already misses the sport he loved and excelled in.
“It sure is hard now,” he said. “I always grew up playing sports and football really became my passion in middle school and high school when I started playing. That’s definitely one of the things that’s hard to let go.
“This summer it’s difficult not having a schedule with football, just practicing and lifting everyday and being around my team.
“But I guess it’s time to move on.”
Bosnic isn’t worried about his nephew’s future.
“He’ll be successful in whatever he does,” Bosnic said. “I’m just so proud of him, I know he’ll do well.”
