Frank Famularo was a sharpshooting guard for the Beth-Center Bulldogs in the early 1960s who parlayed his love of basketball into and education and a long teaching career.
Famularo was on Beth-Center teams that posted records of 6-8 in Section 10-A play and 12-11 overall in 1961-62, 10-4 in section play and 15-6 in 1962-63 and 11-3 in section action and 18-4 overall in 1963-64.
“I had a lot of help at Beth-Center,” Famularo said. “I got to play my sophomore year, I was actually a forward, and then my junior year they moved me to shooting guard and I think that was my spot.”
Famularo saw limited action as a sophomore scoring, 25 points. After moving to the shooting guard spot and becoming a starter he tallied 263 points as a junior and 425 points during his senior campaign for a career total of 713 points. Famularo had nine 20-plus scoring games his senior year.
“I was primarily an outside shooter,” Famularo said. “I could also drive to the hoop pretty good.”
Beth-Center had some pretty good athletes during this period.
“Rich Kotarsky played on the 1962-63 team and I played with Rich my sophomore year and my junior year,” Famularo said. “We had some real good ballplayers coming out at that time. One of the best was a guy by the name of Ed “Bo” Greene, he would have graduated probably in 1962.”
Beth-Center played basketball at that time in rough-and-tumble Section 10-A.
“Albert Gallatin was really good, Brownsville was always tough,” Famularo said. “Fairchance-Georges and North Union and South Union were tough. Redstone was a tough game. It was a very competitive section.”
Famularo garnered All-Section 10 honors from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette his senior season. One of the highlights for Famularo during his senior season was a 40-point outburst on Feb. 18, 1964 in a 77-75 win at North Union that cost the Rams a shot at the Section 10 title.
“I remember that game like yesterday,” Famularo recalled. “The reason I remember it is with the score at 77-75 North Union threw the ball to the sideline and I deflected it and the ball went out of bounds and the game was over. The North Union fans came down and beat us up pretty good. Coach Sonson got a black eye and I ended up having a broken jaw. It was unbelievable!”
Famularo has a great deal of respect for his former head coach Vince Sonson.
“He was like a father to me,” Famularo said. “One of my regrets in high school was the last two years we lost the section by a total of one point, 51-50 to Brownsville in 1962-63. Then we lost a game to Albert Gallatin, 73-72 in 1963-64, costing us a shot at the section both years. Sonson was such a terrific coach and he never won a section title. He really was the heart of Beth-Center basketball.
When Famularo graduated from Beth-Center a few colleges showed interest.
“It was just Pitt, Washington & Jefferson and California,” Famularo explained. “That was about it and I decided to go to Pitt. I probably made a big mistake going to Pitt because they wanted me to be a point guard rather than a shooting guard. I had a lot of adjustments at Pitt.”
Famularo played freshman basketball for the Panthers in 1964-65.
“We had a so-so freshman team with Kenny Bolens, Bob Thompson,” Famularo said. “We probably played a little below .500 ball. I think my high point game as a freshman was 30 points against Slippery Rock.”
Famularo played on the Pitt varsity in 1965-66 when they went 5-17 and 1966-67 went the Panthers were 6-19.
“Pitt was down at that time,” Famularo said. “One of my comments at the time was we had better facilities and equipment at Beth-Center than they did at Pitt.”
For his career, Famularo played in 12 games for the Panthers. He appeared in 10 games in 1965-66 and averaged 2.1 ppg, and two games in 1966-67 and averaged 0.5 ppg. Famularo's shining moment for the Panthers came in a 66-60 loss at Fordham in 1966 when he came off the bench and scored 16 points.
“I got to play a few minutes against Syracuse and I guarded a great player, Dave Bing,” Famularo said. “My junior year I busted my ankle up pretty good and I just decided I had enough of basketball. An interesting note, my roommate on away games was former Uniontown standout Pete Smith.
“W&J was probably the school I should have gone to. Coach Dave Scarborough asked me do you want to be a big fish in a little pond or a little fish in a big pond?”
Famularo left Pitt and finished his education at California State. He did not play basketball for the Vulcans. He wanted to get into teaching.
“I graduated in 1969 and I got a job at Avella,” Famularo said. “They had a basketball head coaching position available and I applied and got it.”
Famularo coached Avella boys basketball from 1969 to 1976. His high-water mark as a coach was his first year when he guided the Eagles to a 11-1 record and section title in Section 21-B. The Eagles lost to Bucky Bolyard and California High School in the playoffs 68-56 and finished the season with a record of 16-6. It was Avella's first section title since 1942.
“The coach before me had a decent team,” Famularo explained. “I had some nice athletes. Our program didn't have a junior high feeder system. We were cyclical, we'd have a decent team probably every four or five years. I missed coaching after I stepped down, but we didn't have a feeder program and it was tough.”
Famularo taught biology and general science at Avella for 35 years until his retirement in 2004. Now 74, he resides in Washington, Pa., with his wife of 52 years Pamela. They have two daughters, Jennifer and Jodie.
Looking back, Famularo felt the teaching career was very fulfilling.
“I enjoyed teaching and I enjoyed the kids a lot,” Famularo said.
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Monday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
