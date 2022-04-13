WAYNESBURG — Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo thought her meet was over after she finished first in the 3,200 in Tuesday’s Section 6-AA triangular at Waynesburg Central.
Quarzo, however, was pressed into service on the Lady Falcons’ 1,600 relay and her third leg helped cement the final five points in Brownsville’s 77-73 victory against the Lady Raiders.
Brownsville defeated West Greene, 111-14. Waynesburg earned a split with a 130-16 win against the Lady Pioneers.
Quarzo breezed to first in the 3,200 in 11:25.97, and had barely left the track when she found out her entry into the final relay.
The Lady Raiders held a slim 73-72 lead after all but one event, with the triangular sweep pending on the final race of the meet.
Kaila McCormick handed Malaree Duggan-Huddock the lead. Duggan-Huddock extended the gap before handing the baton to Quarzo. The junior gave Emma Seto a comfortable advantage and Seto didn’t relax, taking the lead to the finish.
Quarzo also won the 1,600 (5:30.85) and 800 (2:25.50).
The junior ran by herself in all the individual events with no one pressing her.
“It does make it hard. My coach says go easy and try to win. I only have so many races in my legs,” said Quarzo. “When I know when I’m not coming in here for a PR, I just relax and have a good time.”
Quarzo is certain she’ll run the 3,200 in the postseason, but isn’t sure if she’ll attempt to double with the 1,600.
“The 3,200 is the race, if I qualify. The 1,600, I’m not sure,” said Quarzo. “I hope to run in the 10:20s (minutes), maybe the high 10-teens.”
Breaking her sister’s PIAA record is in the back of her mind.
“She always says if anyone beats my record, I hope it’s you,” added Quarzo.
Aziya Dade (100, 13.44; 200, 28.45), 400 relay (53.94), Alaya Jordan (400, 1:10.14), Malaree Duggan-Hudock (15-6), and Janascia Vincent (javelin, 87-1) also had overall first-place finishes for Brownsville.
The Lady Raiders’ Emily Mahle won three events, finishing first in the high jump (5-0), triple jump (31-5), and pole vault (8-0). She also finished third overall in the 300 intermediate hurdles.
Her height in the high jump was just two inches off the school record and her vault was a personal best.
“I was hoping to do as well as I could in my events, especially with the nice weather,” said the junior.
Mahle’s focus is on the field events, just helping out for points on the track.
“I’m trying to qualify in the WPIAL in as many as I can,” said Mahle, adding, “I’m close to 5-2 in the high jump and want to clear 10 feet in the pole vault. I’d like to break the school record (34-7) in the triple jump.”
Jordan Dean (100 high hurdles, 18.97; 300 intermediate hurdles, 51.86), and Clara Page Miller (shot put, 29-10; discus, 85-9), along with the 3,200 relay, also had overall first-place finishes for the Lady Raiders.
West Greene’s Brooke Barner took it easy after developing a cramp in Monday’s practice. Barner finished second in the 100 in 13.5 seconds, her only event.
“I got a cramp in my leg at practice Monday,” said the St. Francis recruit. “Go figure. Today is the nicest day we’ve had. I can’t catch a break.”
Barner qualified for the state meet in the 400 as a freshman and would like a return trip this spring as she looks to break her school records in the 200 and 400.
“I want to go to the WPIAL in both the 200 and 400. I hope to qualify in either,” said Barner. “Most importantly, I want to stay healthy and go to states, and place.
“I have a dream board of what I want to do. I want to run low 59s, high 58s in the 400 and low 26s, high 25s in the 200. I trained all summer and want to put it to use now.”
