FARRELL -- Most of the time all the work coaches do in reviewing film and scouting opponents pays off in some way.
That wasn't the case, unfortunately, for Geibel Catholic in its PIAA Class A first-round boys basketball playoff game at Farrell on Tuesday night.
"We scouted them, watched film and they just didn't look that proficient in shooting threes," Gators coach Don Porter said. "So we decided as a coaching staff to come out and run our match-up zone on them.
"Then they come out and hit four threes right off the bat."
Farrell's barrage left Geibel facing an early 10-point deficit and it never quite recovered in falling to the Steelers, 67-55.
Farrell's LJ Samuels, who scored a game-high 21 points, made two of his three 3-pointers in the opening quarter and Kebron Smith, who tallied 13 points, also hit two early treys.
The Steelers (16-8) also got 14 points from Omar Stewart and 10 points from Nasir O'Kane.
Farrell, the District 10 champion, advances to Friday's second round where it will face Elk County Catholic.
The Gators took an early 2-0 lead on two free throws by Trevell Clayton but Smith and Samuels answered with consecutive 3-pointers and the Steelers never trailed again.
Farrell led 14-4 early on.
"Those threes put us in an early hole and we were fighting to get out of it the rest of the game," Porter said. "We can always second-guess ourselves. It's a chess match. Sometimes you have the right plan and sometimes you don't.
"That first couple minutes of the game was on me because that was my decision, basically, to zone them up. Once we got out of that zone I thought our defense played pretty well."
The Gators fought back to within 19-14 by the end of the first quarter on a late basket by Tre White.
Coach Myron Lowe's Steelers, who forced 22 turnovers with their full-court pressure defense, opened the second quarter with a 13-2 run to go up 31-16, prompting Porter to use a timeout.
The Gators, sparked by five points from Jaydis Kennedy and four by Clayton, responded with an 11-5 spurt to cut the margin to 36-27 at halftime.
Geibel whittled the gap to eight on a basket by Jeffrey Johnson early in the third quarter but Clayton drew his third and fourth fouls soon after and Farrell took advantage of the 6-foot-5 senior's absence by driving to the basket and scoring inside.
The Steelers held a 52-39 advantage after three quarters and after Clayton was whistled for his fifth foul early in the fourth quarter, the hosts extended the lead to as much as 20 before settling on a 12-point victory.
Porter felt Clayton's foul trouble had a big impact on the outcome.
"Big T's our guy. He's our leader," Porter said. "He was doing well on the boards, scoring, blocking shots. He's a great player. The game was very, very physical at times and I felt some of the calls on him were very questionable.
"We're not the same team when he's sitting on the bench next to me."
Geibel was also hurt by an injury to starter Kaiden Grady who missed most of the second half.
"He rolled an ankle," Porter said. "We had to go deep into our bench tonight."
Porter did laud the performance of bench player Brayden Curry who was pressed into significant action.
"Brayden is a kid who worked his way through the system all year," Porter said. "He had to play a lot of minutes tonight and he did a lot of good things out there."
Kennedy led the Gators with 18 points, White followed with 13 and Clayton wound up with 12. Grady added eight points with Johnson and Mike Miller contributing two points apiece.
Geibel's campaign comes to an end with an 18-7 record. It's the most wins the Gators have had since they were 18-5 under the late Ken Misiak in the 2004-05 season.
"We're going to use this game as a learning lesson for next year," Porter said. "We have everybody back but Trevell, although that is a big loss. Trevell always settled everybody down. He's the most level-headed guy on the team. He's the one everyone looked up to.
"But Jaydis, Tre, Jeffrey and Kaiden will be returning starters and Curry will be back. We'll have Tommy Kolencik and Najaah Haggins coming back from injuries.
"The guys now have some valuable playoff experience. We made it to the semifinals of the WPIAL and we played a state playoff game so everybody knows what to expect now. We'll be senior laden next season and we're looking forward to that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.