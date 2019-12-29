CARMICHAELS -- Ian McCombs had a short list for Santa this year.
"The only thing my brother and I wanted for Christmas was that bowl of coal," said the first-year Carmichaels boys basketball coach, referring to the unique trophy that is awarded to the winner of the Carmichaels Lions Club King Coal Christmas Tournament.
McCombs and assistant coach Sean McCombs got their wish on Saturday night.
The Mikes got off to a flying start and held off Beth-Center for a 69-54 victory in the boys championship game. Tournament MVP Chris Barrish hit three 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 24 points and Dylan Wilson added 15 as Carmichaels reversed the result of last year's championship game won by the Bulldogs.
Barrish, a sophomore, scored eight points in the opening quarter as the Mikes exploded to a 17-4 lead.
"They were on fire to start the game," B-C coach Bill Greco said. "We dug ourselves a big hole."
"We started off strong, with a lot of energy," said McCombs, who guided the Lady Mikes to last year's tournament title. "I'm sure a lot of that has to do with us being in front of our home crowd."
A loud, packed house only added to the monumental task the Bulldogs faced of climbing back into the game. They succeeded, although they could never quite get over the hump.
Beth-Center began the second quarter with a 12-4 run to make it 21-16 before Wilson hit a 3-pointer. Easton McDaniel then scored all the points in a 6-3 spurt to pull B-C within 27-22, but Wilson again made a 3-pointer and Al Cree hit two foul shots to give the Mikes a 32-22 halftime advantage.
The Bulldogs kept battling and finally pulled even when they strung together a 3-pointer by Andrew Bower, a layup by McDaniel and a scintillating coast-to-coast drive by Rueben Miller to make it 38-38 with 1:50 left in the quarter.
"Beth-Center is a good team," McCombs said. "You knew that big lead wasn't going to last and that they were going to battle their way back into the game."
Carmichaels responded to the challenge, though, and consecutive buckets by Barrish, Michael Stewart and Matt Kloska put the hosts up 44-38 until McDaniel's late field goal set the score at 44-40 with eight minutes to play.
"We used a lot of energy to get that game tied and then we had three bad possessions in a row," Greco said. "All the things we were doing to get back into the game, somehow we forgot about that."
Nick Martin dropped in the first basket of the fourth quarter to get B-C back within two, but again the Mikes answered as Stewart, Cree and Barrish all scored in a 6-0 burst to make it 50-42.
A basket by Cam Palmer and a free throw by Bower sliced the gap to 50-45. Barrish then drilled a 3-pointer that sparked an eight-point run and the Mikes pulled away from there.
"Chris plays with the mentality of a senior," McCombs said. "Those are the situations he loves. We put a lot of faith in him. Off those pick-and-rolls there's nobody we'd rather have making those decisions for us."
Greco lauded Barrish as well.
"Barrish was the difference," he said. "He controlled the game from his point guard position. We didn't have anyone that could stay in front of him. He continually penetrated and kicked and that's what you want out of your point guard. And he also made shots when he was open, and he's deadly from the foul line."
Cree, who battled foul trouble most of the night, scored nine points, Stewart added eight and sophomore Drake Long chipped in with six for the Mikes.
Bower and McDaniel led the way for Beth-Center with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Palmer and Martin tallied eight points apiece.
"We never really had any good offensive flow," Greco said. "That's a tribute to them, their sag-and-help. Our guys couldn't turn the corner and beat them off the dribble."
McCombs felt his team's familiarity with close games this year helped them stave off the Bulldogs' numerous charges.
"Thankfully, this year already we've had several games that came down to the last minute, so that's kind of prepared us for these stressful situations," McCombs said. "You can go over those situations in practice, but you can't replicate what it's like in an actual game until you experience it.
"I think before we were trying to not lose in those situations. Now we're learning how to go out and get the win."
Joining Barrish on the all-tournament team were teammate Wilson, B-C's Bower and McDaniel, Geibel Catholic's Enzo Fetsko and Drew Howard, and Mapletown's Ryan Tuttle.
