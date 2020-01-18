CONNELLSVILLE — Uniontown came out firing in the first quarter Saturday afternoon and the Red Raiders maintained the momentum throughout the first half for an 82-49 non-section victory at Connellsville.
Uniontown (11-1) didn’t hit a field goal until midway through the first quarter, but the visitors did make five 3-pointers before Jahmere Richardson’s fastbreak layup to propel the Red Raiders to a 25-8 lead after the first quarter.
Richardson, Ray Robinson and Billy DeShields all hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter.
“If we shoot like that, we’ll be in a lot of games,” said Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky. “We did an excellent job passing the ball.”
While the Red Raiders were raining down shots from behind the arc, the Falcons were unable to finish several good opportunities to build any momentum.
“Give them credit. They came out on fire. They beat our butts today,” said Connellsville coach Andy Hedrick. “We gave the baseline how many times today. It was not a focused effort.”
The Red Raiders maintained the offensive pressure in the second quarter, hitting four more 3-pointers. Keondre DeShields popped in three 3-pointers and Richardson made the fourth as Uniontown extended its advantage to 47-18 at halftime.
“When we make 10 3-pointers in the first half, we’re playing well,” said Kezmarsky. “It was a total team win.”
Keondre DeShields finished with a game-high 18 points.
The Falcons (6-9) emerged from the halftime break with more intensity, leading to a 19-15 advantage in the third quarter.
“Connellsville didn’t quit. They play hard. They came out and made shots,” complimented Kezmarsky. “(Liam Youdell and Josh Marietta) are heckuva players.”
The Falcons’ play early in the third quarter compared to the start of the game has Hedrick looking for a way to get effort and intensity throughout the game.
“We didn’t come out intense. That’s what we do. We played with more sense of urgency (in the third quarter),” said Hedrick. “You can’t spot a team like that 29 points.
“We have two different levels of intensity. We have to get off the roller coaster.”
Play leveled off in the final eight minutes with the Red Raiders closing out the game with a 20-17 advantage.
Connellsville was coming off a short night after hosting Ringgold Friday night, suffering a hard-fought 71-68 defeat.
“Uniontown is a difficult team to play when you can’t prepare for them,” said Hedrick.
Both coaches praised the play of the their big man. The Red Raiders’ Bryant Grady finished with 12 points, while the Falcons’ Liam Youdell finished with 10.
“Grady was strong underneath,” said Kezmarsky.
Youdell was pressed into more minutes with Josh Maher out with an ankle injury.
“I’m happy with the way Liam Youdell played. He’s basically a JV player,” said Hedrick.
Isaiah Melvin and Robinson both finished with 13 points for the Red Raiders. Billy DeShields scored 11 to give Uniontown five players in double figures.
The Falcons’ Kade Musgrove was able to find his shooting touch in the third quarter to finish with a team-high 15 points.
