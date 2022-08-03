Harison Laskey seeks his fourth C. Harper Fayette County Open title in a row and fifth in six years when the annual tournament takes to the course Friday at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
The three-day tournament moves to Pleasant Valley Golf Club for Saturday’s second round and closes Sunday at Uniontown Country Club.
Pleasant Valley Golf Club returns to the three-course loop after a hiatus in 2021.
Tee times are 8 a.m. for all three rounds. The Open championship tees off first in the first two rounds. The seniors have the later tee times Saturday for their first round and will have the 8 a.m. tee time on Sunday in the second and final round.
Laskey rallied from seven strokes down on the final day last year to force a playoff with Fred David, and then won the first playoff hole for the title.
The Laurel Highlands and Mercyhurst University graduate won the 2018 and 2019 crowns, with no tournament in 2020 because of the pandemic. Laskey also won the title in 2016.
Dave Jameson looks to defend his two-time senior title. Jameson trailed Lee Schimansky by five strokes with five holes to play last year, but overcame the deficit for a one-stroke victory.
The field has over 80 golfers in the combined Open, senior and junior tournament.
The sponsor of the Fayette County Open is once again C. Harper, which has broadened its sponsorship to include the junior tournament.
Albert Gallatin graduate Matt Karpeal returns to defend his title in a group that has doubled to six golfers.
“Uniontown’s Adena Rugola and Logan Voytish, Megan Joyce, from Laurel Highlands, Frazier’s Jay Thompson, Connellsville’s Ethan Porreca, and Matt (Karpeal) are playing the junior tournament,” said co-organizer Justin Goletz, adding, “C. Harper is sponsoring the junior tournament, so they play for free.
“We want keep growing, moneywise. We’ll start there, and if there’s enough interest, we’ll have a girls tournament. We want young kids to get involved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.