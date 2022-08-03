Laskey seeks 4th consecutive title

Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

Fred David (left) congratulates Harison Laskey after Laskey won the 2021 C. Harper Fayette County Open at Duck Hollow Golf Club on the first sudden-death playoff hole.

 Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

Harison Laskey seeks his fourth C. Harper Fayette County Open title in a row and fifth in six years when the annual tournament takes to the course Friday at Duck Hollow Golf Club.

