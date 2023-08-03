Harison Laskey won the past four Fayette County Open titles, but the championship is up for grabs this year when the three-round tournament opens play Friday morning.
The 101-golfer field takes to the tee at 8 a.m. Friday when play gets underway at Duck Hollow Golf Club. The tournament moves to Pleasant Valley Golf Club on Saturday, and concludes with Sunday’s third round at Uniontown Country Club.
Laskey opted out of this year’s county tournament, but there are many contenders ready to fill the vacant title.
Jeremy Enslen, a five-time champion, is the last golfer other than Laskey to finish first with his title in 2017.
The field also includes former champions John Lenkey, John Kingora, Santino Marchitello, Mike Revak and Pat Calvaresi.
Laurel Highlands senior Jaden Ringer joins Enslen, Lenkey and Kingora for the 8:56 a.m. tee time for the first two rounds.
Revak, Grant Samples, Chris Taylor and Marcus Ondra follow at 9:04, with Marchitello in a group with Dan Glover, Jarrod Bartok and Ricardo Ezzi on the tee at 9:28.
Calvaresi is on the tee at 10:56 with the Rugola sisters, Danae and Adena.
Though Laskey won’t be defending his county title, Uniontown senior Logan Voytish will. Voytish shot a three-round score of 238 (80-79-79) to unseat Albert Gallatin’s Matt Karpeal, the defending champion, for the junior title.
Karpeal is in the main draw as he enters his sophomore year at Waynesburg University.
Connellsville’s Cooper Gray, Uniontown’s Wade Brugger and Frazier’s Dylan Keilbach round out the juniors field, and will take to the tee at 9:44 a.m.
George Knapp will keep his streak alive of competing in every county open when he starts play with Greg Moore, Pete Grove and Bill Denny at 10:40 a.m.
The seniors are holding a separate championship on Sunday and Monday at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
