The C. Harper Fayette Open was one of the many events cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic last summer, but the annual county golf championship returns with a few alterations from the tournament that was last held in 2019.
The traditional four-day tournament is now a three-day tournament with the closing of Springdale Golf Club and the unavailability of Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
The format of the county championship has also been altered. The tournament will be flighted after Saturday’s second round with the top 10 golfers and all golfers within five strokes of the leader moved into the championship flight. The remainder of the field will be flighted with respect to the number of golfers remaining.
Additionally, the senior tournament field will be separate from the championship field. Golfers in the past were able to compete in both championships.
Linden Hall Golf Course returns to the rotation and hosts the opening round Friday with a 9 a.m. start. Uniontown Country Club hosts the second round of the championship and opening round of the senior tournament Saturday with play beginning at 8 a.m.
The final round of both tournaments moves to Duck Hollow Golf Club on Sunday with play scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.
Harison Laskey returns as the defending champion from 2019, and opens play with Marcus Ondra and former champions Jeremy Enslen and John Lenkey at 10:12 a.m. at Linden Hall.
Former champions Mike Revak, Santino Marchitello and Pat Calvaresi are also on the championship field.
Dave Jameson returns to defend his 2019 senior championship. Former champion Bernie Wydo is in the seniors field, along with Dave Smithburger, who has played in each county open tournament.
