The sun shined brightly on Pleasant Valley Golf Club Friday, appropriate for the honorees of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020/2021.
Around 100 golfers played in the outing before the luncheon that introduced and recognized the newest class to be inducted into the county’s hall of fame.
The most-recent class will be formally inducted in the banquet set for June 18, 2022, at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.
Those recognized Friday at the luncheon were Shelley Bortz (Geibel Catholic), Jason Bodnar (Laurel Highlands), Krystal Brooks (Brownsville), Lauren George Clemmer (Uniontown), Terence Jackson (Uniontown), Ross Kershey (Dunbar Township), Jarrod King (Connellsville), Chad Salisbury (Frazier), along with deceased inductees Adam Donnelly (German Township), Dr. Ted (Konetsky) Kell (German Township), Fran Lemansky (Uniontown), John Lozar (German Township) and Wilfred Minor (Uniontown).
Several inductees, new and old, played in the golf outing, including, George Clemmer, King, Gene Huey, Darwin Stalnaker, Bill Marovic, and members of the Lemansky family.
The luncheon also recognized the county’s WPIAL and PIAA gold medal winners in 2020 and 2021. Rick Hauger and the 2019-2020 WPIAL boys Class AAAAA basketball champions, the Quarzo sisters, Gionna and Jolena, Ella Ciez, and Maria Mrosko, were among the recent gold medal winners attending the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.