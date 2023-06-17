BULLSKIN TWP. — The newest class of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame was formally inducted Friday during a luncheon hosted held at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
The 15th class included individuals Rick Hauger, Ernie Davis, Jocelyn Chandler, Vince Nesser, Will James Peterson, Dave Davison, Vince Petno, West Turner and the late Rich Giachetti, as well as the 1954 Masontown Little League baseball team and the 2010 Frazier girls volleyball team.
Hauger guided the Laurel Highlands boys basketball team to two WPIAL titles and won his 600th career game last season. Davis won the Heisman Trophy in 1961 as a star halfback for Syracuse University.
Chandler scored 2,048 career points at Uniontown and was a four-year letter winner with 726 points at Duquesne.
Nesser was a member of the final St. John graduating class in 1976, finishing as the boys basketball all-time scorer with 1,472 points. He continued his career at Saint Vincent College, where he won four letters and scored 1,472 points.
James Peterson graduated from Laurel Highlands and played collegiately at Michigan, Youngstown State and Western Illinois. He played five years in the NFL.
Davison, a 1983 Brownsville graduate, has bowled over 50 300 games and won the Ohio Match Play Seniors Championship in 2021. Floyd starred at Albert Gallatin (Tri-Valley) and continued his career after his 1988 graduation at Washington & Jefferson, where he tied for the school record for career interceptions.
Petno graduated from South Union in 1960 and played football at The Citadel. He led the Southern Conference in receptions as a senior. Turner, a 1983 Connellsville graduate, was a three-sport athlete and continued his career in football at West Virginia University.
Giachetti, who graduated from North Union in 1958, was the 1962 Cleveland Golden Gloves welterweight champion. He had an 85-10 record as a professional, and became a boxing trainer, most notably, Larry Holmes, the heavyweight champion the world from 1978-85.
The Masontown Little League baseball team won the state title and placed third in the Little League World Series. Frazier went undefeated in the regular season for the Section 5-A title and went on to capture the program’s first WPIAL crown in 2010.
Golfers were able to navigate the damp fairways after a dousing rain overnight, that fortunately gave way before the 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.
A familiar foursome won the title with hall of famer Darwin Stalnaker, Bob Cipoletti, Hank Dunham and Bill Marovic shooting 14-under 56.
The Laurel Highlands foursome of Jaden Ringer, Austin Koposko, Mike Lynch and Collin Crawford finished with 57, winning the tiebreaker with a birdie on the second handicap hole.
Bill Buehner, Robin Jamieson, Mike Polinski and Kevin Mittisin also shot 57 for third place.
Marvin Harris had the longest putt on No. 18. Joel Hood (3), Justin Ringer (8), Jaden Ringer (13), and Dave Psenicska (15) won skill prizes for closest to the pin.
