Uniontown had just vanquished Carrick, 45-14, last Friday night when Red Raiders coach Keith Jeffries was already looking ahead to his team’s next game.
“Now we’re at AG,” Jeffries pointed out. “We’re hoping to get a good week in of preparation to get ready for the Colonials.”
Uniontown will be on the road at York Run to face off against Albert Gallatin in another Fayette County rivalry clash tonight as the high school football season hits Week 3.
While the Red Raiders and seven other local teams continue non-conference action, 14 area squads will begin their conference slates.
Here’s a look at tonight’s schedule which include overall records. All games kick off at 7.
Conference games
Laurel Highlands opens Class 4A Big Seven play with a tough opponent on the road and without one of its best players.
The Mustangs (1-2) take on McKeesport (2-1) in a matchup of two of the three teams that tied for the conference championship a year ago.
Laurel Highlands is coming off an emotional 28-24 loss to Kiski Area in which Antwan Black suffered a late-game injury and had to be taken from the field on a stretcher and transported by helicopter to a hospital.
While the injury involved numbness in Black’s extremities, he quickly improved. Still, Black was diagnosed with a concussion and will be out indefinitely.
Both teams lost to Belle Vernon, LH 40-0 two weeks ago and McKeesport 21-14 in overtime last week.
Also in Big Seven play, Connellsville (2-1), which has already matched last year’s win total, hosts Trinity (2-1).
Waynesburg Central at 3-0 already has three more victories than it did a year ago. The Raiders begin Class 2A Century play at home against Keystone Oaks (1-2), while Charleroi (0-2) travels to Sto-Rox (0-2).
Also in Class 2A, Yough (1-2) goes to Derry (1-2) in an Allegheny contest.
There are four games in the Class 1A Tri-County South and they all involve head-to-head clashes of local teams with two featuring preseason favorites California (2-1) and Monessen (1-2).
The Trojans (2-1) are at Jefferson-Morgan (1-2) and the Greyhounds (1-2) host Bentworth (1-2). Carmichaels (1-2) travels to West Greene (2-1) in a key battle and Mapletown (2-1), which lost at home to Avella last week without injured senior A.J. Vanata, hosts Beth-Center (0-3). Vanata is “questionable” for tonight’s game.
In another Class 1A game, Frazier (0-3) hosts Jeannette in an Eastern contest.
Non-conference games
Uniontown (2-1) at Albert Gallatin (0-3) headlines the non-conference schedule and Jeffries is hoping for better luck in his third game of their rivalry.
The Colonials won at Bill Power Stadium last year in a defensive struggle, 12-0, and rolled to a 34-0 home win in 2021.
“We haven’t done well the last two years against AG,” Jeffries said. “They beat us pretty bad two years ago and then last year the game could’ve gone either way and it went their way.”
The Red Raiders seem to have better current form, having won two of their first three while Albert Gallatin is still searching for its first victory.
Brownsville (0-3) is also seeking its first win. The Falcons host Shadyside, Ohio (1-3) at Redstone Field. The Tigers beat Buckeye Local 26-0 two weeks ago, and the Panthers then defeated the Falcons 40-6 last week.
Class 3A Belle Vernon jumps up two classifications to play at 5A Penn-Trafford (1-2). The Warriors nipped Leopards (2-0), 14-13, in 2022.
Joining Waynesburg and Belle Vernon as the area’s only undefeated teams are Elizabeth Forward and Southmoreland both at 3-0.
The Warriors go to Shady Side Academy (2-1) in an intriguing rematch from their playoff game last season which the Bulldogs won 31-17.
The Scotties are on the road to face another unbeaten team in Knoch (3-0).
Also Mount Pleasant will look for its third win in a row as the Vikings (1-2) host Valley (1-2) and Ringgold (0-3) goes to West Mifflin (0-3) in a matchup of teams looking for their first win.
