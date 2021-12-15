YORK RUN -- Nick Pegg was supposed to be charging in for a possible offensive rebound but found himself with the ball in his hands instead.
That worked out just fine for Albert Gallatin.
Pegg's basket with four seconds left in overtime gave the Colonials a dramatic 76-75 victory over nearby rival Uniontown in a thrilling non-section boys basketball game in front of a boisterous crowd at Albert Gallatin on Tuesday night.
Jamire Braxton poured in a game-high 31 points, including a key basket with 16 seconds left, as the Colonials rallied from a three-point deficit in the final half minute to win their first game of the season.
"What a fantastic atmosphere to play in after having to go through all those empty gyms last year," AG coach Shea Fleenor said.
"That was just a great high school basketball game," Red Raiders coach Rob Kezmarsky said. "Both teams played their hearts out."
The loss spoiled an outstanding performance by the Red Raiders' freshmen duo of Notorious Grooms and Calvin Winfrey III, who scored 26 and 18 points, respectively.
Grooms' pass to Bakari Wallace for a layup increased Uniontown's lead to 75-72 lead with 32 seconds left. Braxton put in a short jumper to get AG within one and a Red Raiders turnover gave the Colonials (1-2) the ball back with 13 seconds remaining.
"Obviously, the way the game was going, we wanted Jamire Braxton to have the ball but they did a good job of trying to take him away," Fleenor said. "I told Nick when we shoot that ball go get it if we miss, because he was doing a tremendous job on the offensive glass."
Uniontown's defense forced Albert Gallatin's Greyson Jarrett to inbound the ball deep in the Colonials end to Braxton. The sophomore quickly passed the ball up to Caleb Matzus-Chapman who dribbled into the lane and dished to Pegg. The senior pump faked then put up a short shot that went in with four seconds left.
"He's so active and he plays so hard," Fleenor said of Pegg, who missed last season due to a wrist injury. "I could not have envisioned a better moment for him after some of the things he's been through. I was proud of him."
Pegg totaled 10 points and 11 rebounds.
The Red Raiders (0-2) could not get off a final shot before the clock ran out, drawing an emotional reaction from Fleenor as the Albert Gallatin fans stormed the court in celebration.
"I was super excited for the kids, especially after what we went through this past weekend," Fleenor said.
Albert Gallatin opened the season with lopsided road losses at Peters Township, 71-32, and Baldwin, 68-30.
Both coaches thought the intense game was beneficial to their teams.
"Us and Uniontown are in similar positions where we're both so young and learning and growing at the same time to get better," Fleenor said. "A game like just makes you better."
Kezmarsky agreed.
"That there helped us more than three months of practice," Kezmarsky said. "We used a lot of young players tonight. We had the two freshmen on the court, we had a couple sophomores, Kadrian McLee and Jeremiah Hager, who were out there a lot."
A few of Uniotown's veteran players battled foul trouble as both junior Tanner Uphold and senior Christian Perkins fouled out.
"I thought Christian played a really good game," Kezmarsky said. "Notorious and Calvin, I mean, to see what they did tonight, that was impressive.
"Me and (assistant) coach (Warare) Gladman talked about how would our kids respond to a big environment. Well, they passed the test to me."
Grooms, who scored 20 of his points in the first half, made five 3-pointers. Winfrey came up big down the stretch, scoring 13 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
"Those kids are good players," Fleenor said.
A thrilling first half featured 12 lead changes and four ties.
Albert Gallatin broke an 8-8 deadlock by closing the first quarter on a 12-3 run to go up 20-11.
"We played last night (63-56 loss at Thomas Jefferson) so maybe we didn't have our legs early," Kezmarsky said.
Uniontown charged in front with an 11-point burst, capped by Uphold's 3-pointer, to open the second quarter. The game went back and forth and was tied, 36-36, when the Colonials reeled off nine straight points on a basket by Blake White, three free throws by Mykel Belt and four foul shots by Matzus-Chapman.
Evan Townsend's 3-pointer in the final seconds pulled the Red Raiders within 45-39 at the half.
Albert Gallatin still led 54-50 after three quarters and increased its advantage to 58-51 on Pegg's bucket with 6:39 remaining in the fourth.
The Red Raiders fought back and went ahead, 62-61, on Hager's baseline drive with 3:29 left in the fourth. Matzus-Chapman's basket put AG back ahead. After an exchange of free throws, Braxton made three of four from the line to make it 67-63.
Winfrey scored two straight baskets, the second coming with 18 seconds left off a scramble, to tie it at 67-67. AG missed two potential game-winning shots in the final seconds of regulation.
Grooms scored the first bucket of overtime. After Braxton made two free throws to tie it, Winfrey drained a 3-pointer to make it 72-69.
Braxton again made two free throws to pull the Colonials within one. Winfrey and Jarrett each made one of two foul shots to set the stage for the frantic finish.
Braxton made nine field goals, including three 3-pointers, and was 10 of 14 from the foul line. White scored 13 points with one 3-pointer and Jarrett added 10 points for the Colonials.
"AG made some plays," Kezmarsky said. "Braxton made some big-time plays for them."
"What a coming out party for Jamire," Fleenor said. "He's got an impressive skill set offensively when he gets going. He's able to make tough shots. We know what he's capable of and night's like this are definitely it.
"But a lot of kids contributed tonight. We don't win that game without Greyson or Caden Donley, who gave us some really positive minutes, or Kameron Pratt, Blake White, Mykel Belt, Caleb Matzus-Chapman. It was a great team effort."
The foul line played a key role in the outcome. Albert Gallatin converted 26 of 35 free throws (74 percent) while the Red Raiders made just 12 of 27 (44 percent).
Following Grooms and Winfrey in the Uniontown scoring column were Wallace with nine points, McLee with eight and Uphold with seven.
"Our kids battled," Kezmarsky said. "Unfortunately, some foul shots didn't go down. But, overall, I thought that was a really good game for us."
Up next for the Red Raiders is their Section 3-AAAA opener against Yough at home Friday.
"You couldn't have a better game before starting section play," Kezmarsky said. "Both games we've played were hard-fought games. This tonight got a lot of kids valuable experience."
Albert Gallatin travels to Waynesburg Central for a non-section game Thursday.
"We're going to hit peaks and valleys all season probably," Fleenor said. "Everything we go through is a learning experience right now. But it was great for them just to see what they can potentially do, what they can accomplish together as a team."
Fleenor commended the AG fans and gave them partial credit for the win.
"No matter how good or how bad we've been, we've had tremendous fan support," Fleenor said. "Our students have always been there for us.
"If we're playing in an empty gym like last year, I don't know that we win this game. I think they helped carry us. They're an important part of us and always have been."
