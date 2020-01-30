The Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus men trailed at halftime, 37-36, but rallied in the second half for a 78-77 non-conference victory Wednesday night over visiting Community College of Allegheny County.
Tavian Mozie poured in a game-high 29 points for the Lions (8-11). Joshua Hankins had a double-double with 20 points and 14 points.
Shyheim Faulkner led the way for the visitors with 20 points. Connellsville graduate Jalen Rogers had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Markeife Harvey (16), Malik Stewart (14), and Imari Walker (12) also scored in double figures for CCAC.
California (Pa.) 76, Clarion 67 -- The Vulcans trailed by two at halftime, but rallied in the final 20 minutes for a PSAC West Conference home victory.
Tim Smith Jr. led the way for California (4-6, 10-4) with a game-high 21 points. Luke House contributed 15 points, Zyan Collins finished with 14, and Brent Pegram added 12 in the victory.
Elijah Cottrill paced the Golden Eagles (3-11, 4-16) with 20 points. Kaison Branch added 11. Cal graduate Kass Taylor scored two points and grabbed a rebound for Clarion.
Chatham 56, Waynesburg 42 -- The Yellow Jackets led by a point at halftime, but were unable to fend off Chatham for a Presidents' Athletic Conference loss at home.
Frank Bozicevic scored 16 points for Waynesburg (4-6, 4-14). Cam Auld pulled down a game-high 14 points.
Marcos Cintron (15), Malik Porter (13), and Shawn Erceg (11) were all in double figures for Chatham (7-3, 12-6).
Women's basketball
California (Pa.) 66, Clarion 46 -- The Vulcans pulled away in the second quarter on their way to a PSAC West Conference victory over visiting Clarion.
California (8-6, 14-6) led 15-13 after the first quarter, but extended its lead to 33-18 at halftime.
Halle Herrington led the Vulcans with 14 points. Brionna Allen added 11.
Ke'Airah Massiah paced the Golden Eagles with 12 points. Yndiah Bobo finished with 11.
Chatham 67, Waynesburg 53 -- Chatham rallied in the second half for a Presidents' Athletic Conference victory at Waynesburg.
The Yellow Jackets (3-7, 4-15) led 19-9 after the first quarter, but Chatham cut the gap to 35-34 at halftime. The visitors pulled ahead with a 23-12 advantage in the third quarter.
Brooke Fuller had a double-double for Waynesburg with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Alli Delaney added 16 points.
Emily Ondo led Chatham (5-5, 12-6) with a game-high 19 points and 12 rebounds. Aliyah Labriola also had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kaitlyn Fertig added 15.
Washington & Jefferson 80, Geneva 65 -- Alie Seto led the way for the Presidents with her fourth double-double of the season in a PAC road win at Geneva.
Seto scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
