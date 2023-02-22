The Penn State Fayette men topped the century mark Wednesday night with a 106-80 PSUAC road victory at Penn State Shenango.
Penn State Fayette improves to 9-10 in the conference and 13-15 overall. Shenango slips to 6-13 in the PSUAC and 7-21 overall.
Fayette led 50-43 at halftime.
Jahmere Jenkins had a double-double for Penn State Fayette with 19 points and 19 rebounds, including 17 defensive rebounds. Xavier Boyd scored a game-high 25 points. Dominic Boring added 17 points and Carlton Canaday scored 13.
D'Montez Owens led Shenango with 22 points. Malik Weatherington and Jeremiah Green both finished with 10 points.
Penn State Shenango 80, Penn State Fayette 51 -- Penn State Shenango led 23-5 after the first quarter and 45-19 at halftime for a PSUAC home victory.
Taylor McCormick led Penn State Fayette (9-9, 12-13) with a game-high 20 points. Heaven Grum added 17 points.
Alli Lewis paced Penn State Shenango (13-5, 15-9) with 16 points. Sha'Da Williamson scored 12 points and Jaysina Sellers added 11.
