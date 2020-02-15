Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus led by four points at halftime Saturday and then fended off Penn State Shenango for a 68-65 PSUAC road victory.
The Lions (7-10, 9-14) led 35-31 at halftime.
Tavian Mozie paced Penn State Fayette with a game-high 21 points. Justin Craigg scored 15, Joshua Hankins finished with 14 and Iman Young added 10.
Donovan Verges led Shenango (9-7, 9-13) with 19 points. Brayden Martin finished with 15 and BJ Williams had 10.
California (Pa.) 93, Edinboro 67 -- The Vulcans cruised to a PSAC West Conference road victory over the Fighting Scots.
California (12-6, 16-8) led 50-30 at halftime.
Brent Pegram scored a game-high 30 points for the Vulcans. Tim Smith Jr. finished with 16. Zyan Collins (15) and Babatunde Ajike (10) also scored in double figures. Luke House grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.
Jaryn Simpson, Trey Staunch and Anthony Coleman all scored 12 points for Edinboro (2-16, 5-17). Steven Freeman finished with 11 and Alex Jay added 10.
Saint Vincent 72, Waynesburg 60 -- The Bearcats pulled away in the second half for Presidents' Athletic Conference road victory.
Saint Vincent (7-7, 12-11) led by five at halftime and then outscored the Yellow Jackets in the final 20 minutes, 33-26.
Frank Bozicevic led Waynesburg (4-10, 4-19) with a game-high 19 points. Brennan Smith had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Isaiah Alonzo also scored 12 points.
Walter Bonds and Cletus Helton led Saint Vincent with 16 points apiece.
Women's basketball
Saint Vincent 103, Waynesburg 87 -- Madison Kollar poured in a game-high 41 points to lead the Lady Bearcats to a PAC road victory.
Kollar made 18-of-23 field goals for her game-high total.
Jenna Lafko finished with 16 points for Saint Vincent (13-1, 17-6), while Carlee Kilgus added 14. Erin Giancola had 10 points.
Brooke Fuller paced the Yellow Jackets (4-10, 5-18) with 27 points. Leighton Croft finished with 16 points. Andrea Orlosky (11) and Alli Delaney (10) also scored in double digits.
Edinboro 77, California (Pa.) 53 -- The Vulcans were unable to overcome a slow start for a PSAC West Conference road loss at Edinboro.
California (11-7, 17-7) scored only five points in the first quarter. The Vulcans shot poorly from the field, 21-of-64, and from 3-point range, 4-24). The visitors only made 7-of-15 free throws.
DJ Hahn was the only Vulcan in double figures with 14 points.
Michaela Barnes led the Fighting Scots (12-6, 14-8) with a game-high 30 points. Bridgette Shaffer, Cheniya Sharpe and Rana Elhusseini all scored 14 points.
